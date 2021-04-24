Florida woman accused of strangling and biting Uber driver in unprovoked attack

A Florida woman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a witness after she attacked an Uber driver.

New York Daily News reports that 55-year-old Michele Stillwell attacked the driver, 22-year-old Michael Hassey Jr, from the backseat of the car, and proceeded to bite, choke, and scratch him on April 17 at around 4:45pm (local time).

According to Hassey, Stilwell was asleep for most of the ride; however, she began assaulting him when she woke up and he was still driving. He tried to pull over, but Stilwell then reportedly clambered onto the centre console and bit his neck so deeply that it tore the skin. During the encounter, Hassey attempted to defend himself and tried to dial 911 at one point, though Stilwell hit the phone out of his hand.

Hassey told local news station WFLA, “I’ve never been that scared in my whole entire life, I thought I was going to die.”

She was allegedly drunk during the incident. According to authorities, witnesses had to tear Stilwell away from the victim until the police got to the scene.

The arrest affidavit reads that Stilwell “did intentionally or knowingly touch or strike the victim, against the will of the victim, thereby causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to the victim.” She was released on Sunday at 2:30am on a US$15,000 bond.

Stilwell’s husband, Rob, told WFLA that she doesn’t remember what happened or why she attacked the driver. Uber has since removed her from their app.

An Uber spokesperson also issued a statement to the news station: “What’s been described is disturbing. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the Uber app, and we immediately removed the rider’s access as soon as this was reported to us.” It looks like the ride-share company hasn’t taken any further action than that.