Smuggling operation suspected after 90 people found in a US home

More than 90 people were found in a house in that investigators in the US suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police say.

Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house in Houston, Texas after someone called police Thursday night (local time) to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP The 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were removed from the house in Houston, Texas.

A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults – five women and the rest men. The individuals told authorities they had not eaten in a while.

“It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw,” Edwards said.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Law enforcement officials investigate the site of a human smuggling case, where more than 90 undocumented immigrants were found inside a home in Houston, Texas.

Officers asked health officials to test the captives for coronavirus infections after some complained of possible Covid-19 symptoms, including fever and loss of smell and taste sensations, Edwards said. Anybody who tested positive would likely be quarantined, he said.

Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP Emergency personnel don PPE before entering the home. A Houston Police official said some of the people inside the house were exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

Police continued to investigate who rented the home and how the individuals ended up inside.