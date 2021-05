Police raid on Brazilian drug traffickers leaves at least 25 dead in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian police get out of an armoured vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro.

Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro and at least one officer and 24 suspects died after being shot, authorities said.

Police launched the operation on Thursday (local time) after receiving reports that drug traffickers were recruiting teenagers to hijack trains and commit other crimes, police said in a statement.

A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled police by leaping from roof to roof, according to images shown on local television.

Service on a subway line was temporarily suspended “due to intense shooting in the region,” according to a statement from the company that operates it.

Jacarezinho, one of the city’s most populous favelas, with some 40,000 residents, is dominated by the Comando Vermelho, one of Brazil’s leading criminal organisations.

The police consider Jacarezinho to be one of the group’s headquarters.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP At least one officer and 24 suspects died after being shot during the operation in Rio de Janeiro’s Jacarezinho favela.

They said the criminal gang has a “warlike structure of soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades, bulletproof vests, pistols, camouflaged clothing and other military accessories”.

The Candido Mendes University’s Public Safety Observatory said that at least 12 police operations in Rio state this year have resulted in three or more deaths.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP Blood covers the floor of a home during a police operation targeting drug traffickers.

Observatory director Silvio Ramos said the raid was among the deadliest in the city's recent history.

Many of them appear to violate a ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Court last year that ordered the police to suspend operations during the pandemic, restricting them to “absolutely exceptional” situations.

The Supreme Court declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press if Thursday’s operation would qualify.

Rio police killed an average of more than five people a day during the first quarter of 2021, the most lethal start of a year since the state government began regularly releasing such data more than two decades ago, according to the Observatory.