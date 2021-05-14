'Great day for America': Covid-19 vaccinated can finally go without masks

In a major step towards returning to pre-pandemic life, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people in America, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Today is a great day for America,” US President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address on Thursday (Friday NZT) heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks.

Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.

Evan Vucci/AP “Today is a great day for America,” US President Joe Biden said as he ventured out minus a mask.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” he said, summarising the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated – or wear a mask until you do.”

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues – even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine use expanded to those aged 12 to 15 in the US and Canada

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tops Fortune magazine's world's greatest leaders list

* There have been 7m-13m excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic

* Covid-19: US relaxes outdoor mask rules for anyone fully vaccinated



“We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at an earlier White House briefing.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden claps with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking about the updated guidance on face mask mandates and Covid-19 response.

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people – those who are two weeks past their last required Covid-19 vaccine dose – in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign has paid off: US virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

Walensky said the long-awaited change was thanks to the millions of people who had been vaccinated and was based on the latest science about how well those shots were working.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” Walensky said.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

The new guidance is likely to open the door to confusion, since there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking at the White House.

“Millions of Americans are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated, but essential workers are still forced to play mask police for shoppers who are unvaccinated and refuse to follow local Covid safety measures,” said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. “Are they now supposed to become the vaccination police?”

Walensky and Biden both advised that people who were not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

“We’ve gotten this far – please protect yourself until you get to the finish line,” Biden said, noting that most Americans under 65 were not yet fully vaccinated. He said the government was not going to enforce the mask wearing guidance on those not yet fully vaccinated.

“We're not going to go out and arrest people,” added Biden, who says he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbours. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet.”

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was not changing the rules requiring masks on the House floor.

“No,” Pelosi told CNN. “Are they all vaccinated?”

Recent estimates have put the percentage of unvaccinated politicians in the House at 25 per cent.

That ambiguity over who is and isn't vaccinated led Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, to declare the CDC guidance “confusing and contradictory”.

“The public will not feel comfortable in a crowded indoor space if they are unsure if the maskless person standing next to them is or is not vaccinated,” he said.

The announcement came as many states and communities had already been lifting mask mandates amid improving virus numbers and as more Americans had been shedding face coverings after getting shots.

Dan Witte, a 67-year-old musician from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, stopped wearing a mask after receiving the vaccine two months ago and recently rejoined his band playing gigs at crowded bars and weddings.

He was encouraged by the CDC’s new guidance, but said it just confirmed his trust that the vaccines offered protection from spreading infections.

“I went right from being hypervigilant for almost a year to being right in the crowd without a mask,” Witte said.

Oliver Contreras/AP First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday.

To date more than 154 million Americans, nearly 47 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 119 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorisation on Wednesday of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

“All of us, let’s be patient, be patient with one another,” Biden said, acknowledging some Americans might be hesitant about removing their masks after more than a year of living in a pandemic that has killed more than 584,000 people in the US and more than 3.3 million people worldwide.

The CDC's announcement that Americans could begin to shed one of the most visible symbols of the pandemic stood in stark contrast to other nations, with much of the world still struggling to contain the virus amid global disparities in vaccinations.

Just two weeks ago, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.

Walensky said that evidence from the US and Israel showed the vaccines were as strongly protective in real-world use as they were in earlier studies and that so far they continued to work even though some worrying mutated versions of the virus were spreading.

The more people continue to get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop – and the harder it will be for the virus to mutate enough to escape vaccines, she has stressed, urging everyone 12 and older who is not yet vaccinated to sign up.

And while some people still got Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, Walensky said, that was rare. She cited evidence that those infections tended to be milder, shorter and harder to spread to others. If people who were vaccinated did develop Covid-19 symptoms, they should immediately put their mask back on and get tested, she said.

There are some caveats. Walensky encouraged people with weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, to talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

Oliver Contreras/AP First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner (right) speak to people being vaccinated for Covid-19 at a high school.

The new guidance had an immediate effect at the White House, which has taken a cautious approach to easing virus restrictions. Staffers were informed that masks were no longer required for people fully vaccinated.

First Lady Jill Biden, who was travelling in West Virginia, told reporters that “we feel naked” as she and her party removed their face coverings. Then she paused. “I didn’t mean it that way!”

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard and AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.