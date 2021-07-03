Storm races toward Haiti, threatening to bring flooding and landslides

Elsa fell back from a hurricane to tropical storm force as it raced towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday (local time), but it still threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

Earlier, Elsa had been classed as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the earliest fifth-named storm on record. It is forecast to drop 10 to 20cm of rain with maximum totals of 38cm across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica.

The storm was located about 70km south of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 46 kph. It had maximum sustained winds of 110 kph as the tropical storm weakened during its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados.

The long-term forecast track showed it heading towards Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

READ MORE:

* New cyclone forecasts: Why impacts should be the focus of hazardous weather warnings

* At least 19 missing as mudslide hits houses west of Tokyo

* Hurricane Iota bashes Nicaragua, Honduras after Eta floods



In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people about the storm and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.

“The whole country is threatened,'' the Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “Make every effort to escape before it's too late.''

Haiti is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation. In addition, a recent spike in gang violence has forced thousands of people to flee from their homes, so the civil protection agency is running low on basic items including food and water, director Jerry Chandler told The Associated Press.

“It's been three weeks that we've been supporting families who are running away from gang violence,'' he said. “We are working at renewing our stocks, but the biggest problem is logistics.''

He said officials are still trying to figure out how to deliver supplies to Haiti's southern region, which is bracing for Elsa's impact.

Meanwhile, people were buying water and food as the storm approached.

“I'm protecting myself the best that I can. Civil protection is not going to do that for me,'' said Darlene Jean-Pierre, 35, as she bought six jugs of water along with vegetables and fruit.

Orvil Samuel/AP Hurricane Elsa approaches Argyle, St. Vincent earlier in the week.

“I have other worries about the street ... I have to worry about gangs fighting.

“I don't know what kind of catastrophe this is going to cause.”

A hurricane warning remains in effect from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to Punta Palenque in the Dominican Republic. A hurricane watch was issued for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba. Some of those provinces have reported a high number of Covid-19 infections, raising concerns that the storm could force large groups of people to seek shelter together.

“Anticipating is the key word,'' said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, adding that vaccination efforts would continue. “Let's take care of lives and property.''

In the neighbouring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, authorities opened more than 2400 shelters as forecasters warned of heavy rains. Officials also ordered evacuations ahead of the storm as people kept stocking up on supplies.

Orvil Samuel/AP An electrical pole felled by Hurricane Elsa leans on the edge of a residential balcony, in Cedar Hills, St. Vincent earlier in the week.

Some people worried about the state of their homes, with many living under corrugated roofing.

“I have a lot of leaks in my zinc,'' said Maria Ramos. “What are we going to do? Only God knows.''

Elsa was forecast to brush past the southernmost point of Hispaniola by Saturday afternoon and then take aim at communities in southern Haiti.

The storm already had ripped off roofs, destroyed crops and downed trees and power lines in the eastern Caribbean on Friday, with damage reported in Barbados, St Lucia and in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which also suffered massive volcanic eruptions that began in April.

At least 43 homes and three police stations were damaged, said St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

“We expect that this number will increase as reports keep coming in,'' he said. “We have some damage, but it could have been far worse.''

In St Lucia, the wind damaged a secondary school, pummelling desks, overturning chairs and sending papers flying after blowing off the roof and siding.

Meanwhile, authorities in Puerto Rico rescued eight people, including two children, in stormy conditions after their boat sank amid 2-3 metre waves.