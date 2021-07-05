Video captures moment US Independence Day fireworks accidentally detonated

A beachgoer in Ocean City, Maryland, captured the moment fireworks accidentally exploded on July 4, forcing the cancellation of the city’s Independence Day shows.

Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an American Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries, authorities said Sunday (local time).

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

Gino Pambianchi via Storyful/AP Numerous videos of the explosion posted to social media showed the fireworks popping and crackling near a crowded beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital, according to the news release.

A safe zone around the fireworks area prevented any beach or boardwalk patrons from being injured, the fire department said.

The city said in a news release Sunday afternoon announcing the fireworks show cancellations that the cause of the discharge was unknown.

“A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days,” the news release said.