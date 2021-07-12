'Firenado' in California as wildfires rage in several US states

FIRENADO: The National Weather Service shared a terrifying video on Wednesday of a fire tornado forming over a Northern California wildfire near Mount Shasta.

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a northern California wildfire that continued to grow on Sunday (local time) and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the US west amid another heatwave that shattered records and strained power grids.

Two firefighters died on Saturday in Arizona after a plane they were in crashed during a survey of a small wildfire in rural Mohave County. The Beech C-90 aircraft was helping perform reconnaissance over the lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire, near the tiny community of Wikieup, when it went down around noon.

The two firefighters were the only people on board. Officials identified one of them as Jeff Piechura, a retired Tucson fire chief who was working for the US Forest Service. The name of the other was withheld until relatives could be notified. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

In California, officials asked all residents to reduce power consumption quickly after a major wildfire in southern Oregon knocked out interstate power lines, preventing up to 4000 megawatts of electricity from flowing into the state.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state’s power grid, said on Saturday the Bootleg Fire took three transmission lines offline, straining electricity supplies as temperatures in the area soared.

“The Bootleg Fire will see the potential for extreme growth today,” the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, tweeted on Sunday.

Pushed by strong winds, the blaze exploded in size to 580 square kilometres as it raced through heavy timber in Oregon's Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River.

Noah Berger/AP Fire consumes a home in Doyle, California.

To the southeast, the largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire – a combination of two lightning-caused blazes burning 72km north of Lake Tahoe – showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Late Saturday, flames jumped a major highway, US 395, which was closed near the small town of Doyle in California's Lassen County. The lanes reopened on Sunday. Flames threatened rural properties and forced evacuations in Nevada’s Washoe County. “Take immediate steps to protect large animals and livestock,” the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted.

The blaze, which was only 9 per cent contained, increased to 339 square kilometres. Temperatures in the area could again top 37 degrees Celsius for another day.

It was one of several fires threatening homes across western states that were expected to see triple-digit heat through the weekend as a high-pressure zone blankets the region.

Noah Berger/AP The Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, California, on Saturday.

Death Valley in southeastern California's Mojave Desert reached 53C on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's reading at Furnace Creek. The shockingly high temperature was actually lower than the previous day, when the location reached 54C.

If confirmed as accurate, the 54C reading would be the hottest high recorded there since July 1913, when Furnace Creek desert hit 57C, considered the highest measured temperature on Earth.

The National Weather Service warned the dangerous conditions could cause heat-related illnesses.

Noah Berger/AP A firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire from spreading to neighbouring homes in Doyle, California.

Palm Springs in Southern California hit a record high temperature of 49C on Saturday. It was the fourth time temperatures have reached 49C so far this year, the Desert Sun reported.

In California's agricultural Central Valley, 37C temperatures blanketed the region, with Fresno reaching 44C, just short of the all-time high for the date.

Las Vegas on late Saturday afternoon tied the all-time record high of 47C, the National Weather Service said. The city has recorded that record-high temperature four other times, most recently in June 2017.

Noah Berger/AP Flames consume a home in Doyle, California.

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest power provider, also urged customers to conserve electricity on Saturday and Sunday evenings because of the heatwave and wildfires affecting transmission lines throughout the region.

In southern California, a brushfire sparked by a burning big rig in eastern San Diego County forced evacuations of two Native American reservations on Saturday.

In north-central Arizona, Yavapai County on Saturday lifted an evacuation warning for Black Canyon City, an unincorporated town 66km north of Phoenix, after a fire in nearby mountains no longer posed a threat.

Noah Berger/AP The Beckwourth Complex Fire has torn through Doyle, California, pushed by heavy winds.

A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 155 square kilometres as it blackened grass and timber while it moved into the Umatilla National Forest.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little declared a wildfire emergency on Friday and mobilised the state’s National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

Associated Press writers Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco, Martha Bellisle in Seattle and Paul Davenport in Phoenix contributed to this report.