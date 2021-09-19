Justice for J6 rally in US starts and ends with small crowds and tight security

A small band of protesters decrying the treatment of the mob that overran the US Capitol in January was dwarfed by hundreds of police officers and news reporters Saturday, as the most anticipated visit by right-wing activists to the nation's capital since January 6 unfolded with relative peace and quiet.

Although the protesters were returning to the scene of a historically grievous attack on American democracy, it was immediately obvious that much had changed.

Robb Hill/For The Washington Post Maureen Cohen Harrington of Washington DC takes a selfie as Capitol Police in riot gear stand at the ready near the stage during the Justice for J6 rally.

The Capitol grounds - where a poorly prepared police fought a losing, hand-to-hand battle against former US president Donald Trump's supporters just over eight months ago - were secured Saturday with metal fences and hundreds of officers.

The halls of Congress were all but deserted. No president - or former president - appeared to deliver a bellicose speech urging that his election loss be overturned.

READ MORE:

* Protest for jailed US Capitol rioters: Police say they are ready this time

* 41 minutes of fear: A timeline from inside the Capitol siege

* US Capitol siege: Off-duty police were part of the Capitol mob, now police are turning in their own.

* US Capitol siege: Several Capitol Police officers suspended, more than a dozen under investigation



By mid-afternoon, the rally's speeches had ended, and its few participants milled on the grass near the Capitol Reflecting Pool. The mood was calm. Police said they had made four arrests throughout the day and seized two weapons.

Shortly before 2pm (local time), Capitol police broke up a confrontation between protesters and counter protesters at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street. The afternoon settled into a predictable cycle, as reporters swarmed to minor altercations or police enquiries that quickly evaporated.

Police remained concerned about the risk of clashes between the pro-Trump protesters and others on a busy Saturday in Washington that includes the annual H Street Festival in the District of Columbia; a Howard University football game; a baseball game at Nationals Park; and a Harry Styles concert at Capital One Arena downtown.

A counter protest was also underway at Freedom Plaza, about a kilometre from the Capitol rally. Organisers of that event said it would be a celebratory gathering with food and music to denounce the presence of "January 6 insurrectionists, Nazis, and white supremacists" in Washington, and encouraged families to attend with children. There were at least as many people there as at the Capitol.

Organisers of the "Justice for J6" rally argue that many of the hundreds of people charged during the breaching of the Capitol were not violent and exercising their constitutional right to engage in political protest. Similar claims have been embraced by many Trump supporters, including some Republican lawmakers.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post Mall visitors get a view of the protest area through a gap in a line of big trucks parked end to end as enhanced security around the Capitol for the Justice for J-6 protest rally.

The rally's poor attendance came as no surprise. Organisers originally said they expected about 700 attendees, but many influential figures on the far right actually discouraged their followers from showing up, asserting the event was a trap.

Baseless rumours have ricocheted through social media to the effect that the federal government was attempting to lure demonstrators to Washington to arrest them, and that left-wing activists disguised themselves as Trump supporters would deliberately cause trouble.

The Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence that includes participation in the January 6 insurrection, discouraged members from travelling to the District on Saturday. After videos posted last month on social media showed Randy Ireland, who claimed to be president of a New York Proud Boys chapter, urging others to attend the rally, the Proud Boys quickly disavowed the message and told their members to stay home.

Capitol Police said between 400 and 450 people had been observed at some point inside the protest zone. But many of them were journalists and other bystanders.

"There are more hurdles here in place than reasons for people to come out to this event," said Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Centre.

"People are simply just too fearful after all of the arrests related to January 6 to go out and do this kind of big nationwide event."

The rally's low turnout, combined with a robust news media presence, led at times to a surreal scene. Protesters were so scarce that reporters and television news crews began queueing up to obtain interviews. Among those who spoke was Eugene Sibick, a 63-year-old from Buffalo whose son is among the more prominent criminal defendants in the January 6 riot.

Thomas Sibick, also of New York, was arrested in March and charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and taking something of value by force. He allegedly ripped the badge and stole the radio from District police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten and Tasered by pro-Trump rioters while attempting to defend the Capitol. Sibick later buried Fanone's badge in his backyard, prosecutors said.

Eugene Sibick said his son's ongoing detention at the District jail was "a disgrace to this country."

He said he speaks to Thomas on the phone almost every day and is distressed by his son's description of the food given to him, such as baloney and slices of bread with tartar sauce, but no fish.

"There were things that happened last summer in Seattle and Portland that were more egregious than what happened here, and those people were let out," he said.

Beverly Foley - a Texas coordinator for Look Ahead America, the organisation that planned Saturday's event at Union Plaza, near the Capitol Reflecting Pool - said the demonstration would be a success by dint of the overwhelming news media presence, even if few protesters actually showed up. Many around the country, she predicted, would now take greater interest in the rights of those jailed because of their roles in the riot.

"We need to allow these people to get back to their lives," she said.

The Washington Post's Sarah Hosseini, Ellie Silverman, Julie Zauzmer Weil, Jasmine Hilton, Michael Brice-Saddler, Amy Gardner, Nicole Asbury, Rachel Weiner, Karina Elwood and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.