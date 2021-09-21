FBI searches the home of Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie

US federal investigators early Monday swarmed the North Point, Florida home of Brian Laundrie to execute a "court-authorised" search warrant one day after human remains believed to be those of his missing fiancee, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, were found in Wyoming in the US.

Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, 22.

Joey Petito/Facebook Gabby Petito (left) went missing while travelling Wyoming with her fiancÃ© Brian Laundrie.

Joseph Petitio/Twitter Human remains believed to be those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, were found in Wyoming in the US.

Laundrie has not been accused of a crime but refused to cooperate with investigators in the days after Petito's family reported her missing on September 11.

Early Monday, Laundrie's parents were seen by local news crews being escorted out of the home briefly before returning inside. Police have been scouring south Florida wetlands for Laundrie, who vanished last week after refusing to help find his fiancee.

Investigators over the weekend searched for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a roughly 25,000-acre prairie and wetlands habitat in southwest Florida's Sarasota County before suspending the effort Monday. Laundrie has not been seen since September 14, police said.

Curt Anderson/AP Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Petito's and then Laundrie's disappearances have captured national attention, particularly on YouTube and Instagram where the couple extensively documented their van-based travels. The engaged couple, originally from New York, departed Long Island in July with plans to camp at national parks across the country before arriving in Portland, Oregon, by Halloween.

Laundrie returned from the trip on September 1 without Petito. Her family said they last heard from her in late August when she contacted them via video call from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Amber Baesler This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino previously said he advised his client against speaking to police. As Petito's disappearance stretched into weeks, her family issued public pleas for Laundrie and his parents to speak to them or aid the search for Petito.

"We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes," they said in a letter read by their lawyer, Richard Stafford, at a news conference last week. "We haven't been able to sleep or eat. And our lives are falling apart."

On Monday, North Port, Florida police unfurled crime-scene tape around the Laundrie's home where unmarked vehicles were parked outside, according to live local news feeds from the busy scene. Interest in the case - as well as tips - have flooded in since Petito's disappearance and were heightened by her family's implication that Laundrie was hindering the investigation.

The couple had started to draw followers across social media as they chronicled their cross-country "Van Life journey." Petito's Instagram feed is filled with colourful, smiling updates from national parks that occasionally featured Laundrie.

Their story took a turn when video and police reports emerged that undercut the image of a happy couple on a romantic cross-country adventure. On August 12, a witness called 911 to report a "domestic problem" after seeing the couple argue outside a Moab, Utah store.

Meg Potter Dozens of pieces of golden heart-shaped glitter lie scattered in and around sagebrush at the barricade where media waited for news on the search for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the 22-year-old who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming Sunday, September 19, 2021.

After Petito went missing, Utah police released body-camera footage of a traffic stop with the couple that occurred the same day as the 911 call. In it, Petito appears distraught and crying. Laundrie said the couple had a "minor scuffle" after Petito got angry at him for entering the van with dirty feet. Police determined Petito was the aggressor who was "slapping at him" and separated the couple for the night, directing Laundrie to a hotel while Petito stayed in the van.

Sunday's news that the human remains found in Wyoming matched Petito's description added a tragic new development to the story.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 per cent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones said Sunday.

An autopsy of the remains is expected Tuesday.