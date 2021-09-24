Gabby Petito: Missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie charged with bank fraud

Federal officials in the US say the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorised use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in Florida swampland.

The federal grand jury indictment filed in US District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorised withdrawals worth more than US$1000 ($1413) during the period in which Petito went missing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued for Laundrie will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him, while the investigation continues into Petito's homicide.

Amber Baesler/AP Gabby Petito’s body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie's role in Petito's death of his whereabouts to contact the FBI. How Petito was killed has not been revealed pending the final results of an autopsy by the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner.

In Florida, the search for Laundrie continued Thursday (local time) for a fifth day in a large, forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies overhead during a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, Florida.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone September 1 from his trip out west with Petito.