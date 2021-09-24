Top Trump aides and advisers summonded over January 6 Capitol attack

The US House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to two top Trump White House officials, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, as well as to Kash Patel, who was serving as chief of staff to the acting defence secretary that day. An additional witness summons targets longtime Trump adviser Stephen Bannon.

The subpoenas, or orders to compel an individual to give testimony, were announced by the committee, which has moved its inquiry in to a new more aggressive stage after requesting White House records last month and sending preservation requests for records to telecom and social media companies.

AP Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, on the right, pictured with Trump and vice-president Mike Pence on November 2, 2020.

Even before the subpoenas were made public Thursday, Trump and his team condemned the select committee's inquiry, vowing to fight its demands for documents and interviews with claims of executive privilege.

A debate about a former president's ability to restrict access to information and individuals has already begun in Washington - and is likely to become dramatically more intense now that these first subpoenas have been issued.

READ MORE:

* Justice for J6 rally in US starts and ends with small crowds and tight security

* Protest for jailed US Capitol rioters: Police say they are ready this time

* Top general so fearful Donald Trump might spark war that he made secret calls to Chinese counterpart, new book says

* 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty over role in pro-Trump US Capitol riot



The executive privilege questions will be especially focused on Meadows and Scavino due to their roles in the White House and access to Trump at the time of the attack.

Questions to Patel would likely deal with the committee's concerns over Trump's communications with the Pentagon and efforts to stay in office after January 20.

AP Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, was repeatedly lobbying congressmen to overturn the ballot before January 6.

Bannon was a leading advocate of making January 6 a key moment in Trump's efforts to stay in office.

Along with asking Meadows, Scavino, Patel and Bannon to hand over certain records, the committee is instructing the four men to appear for depositions in mid-October.