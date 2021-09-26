Three people killed, multiple injured in train derailment in US state of Montana

An ambulance attends the scene of a train derailment in the US state of Montana. Three people were killed in the accident.

At least three people were killed on Saturday afternoon (Sunday NZT) when an Amtrak train that runs between the US cities of Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

Dispatcher Starr Tyler told AP that three people died in the derailment. She did not have more details.

Amtrak said in a statement that there were multiple injuries.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4pm local time near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

The accident scene is about 241 kilometres north of Helena and about 48 kilometres from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told The New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis.

“My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told The New York Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Centre, where passengers were being taken, Vandervest said it felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane.”

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.