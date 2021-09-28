US judge will grant unconditional release of would-be Reagan assassin John W Hinckley Jr

In this November 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr arrives at US District Court in Washington.

A US judge has said he will grant the unconditional release of John W Hinckley Jr effective in June 2022, 41 years after he shot US President Ronald Reagan and three others outside a Washington DC hotel.

The court acted on Monday (local time) after the US Justice Department agreed last week to end court and medical supervision of Hinckley, who was freed from a government psychiatric hospital to live with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016.

“At this point the ball is in Mr Hinckley's hands. The government agrees if he continues to do what he is doing between now and June 2022, he would be granted his unconditional release,” Assistant US Attorney Kacie Weston said.

US District Judge Paul L Friedman said he will issue a written release order this week, requiring no further action by the court once Hinckley completes a final nine-month observation period.

Hinckley's release would end court supervision of one of the nation's most notorious mental health patients.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot Reagan, the president's press secretary James Brady and two officers with six exploding “Devastator” bullets from a .22-caliber pistol. A federal jury found Hinckley not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982.

Outrage over the verdict in the March 30, 1981, shooting reshaped the insanity defence in courts across the country. The revelation that he had pulled the trigger to impress movie star Jodie Foster added obsession and celebrity to the case. And extraordinary television footage of the attack on the 40th US president brought the event to millions of American homes.

Hinckley, 66, was released from St Elizabeths Hospital in Washington in 2016 under a host of medical, travel and other conditions, after Hinckley's doctors and the court found he no longer poses a danger to himself or others.

In August 2020 Hinckley's medical team with the DC Department of Behavioural Health medical expressed satisfaction with his compliance and began recommending his full release.

Friedman was scheduled to hold a fact-finding hearing Monday, but it was reset Friday after prosecutors said the Justice Department agreed to move faster, authorizing the June 2022 offer that was accepted by Hinckley and attorney Barry Wm Levine.

Barry Levine, left, attorney for John Hinckley Jr, speaks with reporters outside US District Court, in Washington on Monday (local time).

“His mental disease is in full, stable and complete remission and has been so for over three decades,” Levine said.

Weston said a government medical expert wanted to monitor Hinckley through two more transitions. His mother, Jo Ann Hinckley, 95, who became an advocate for mental health research and education, died July 30. The leader of Hinckley's group therapy session may also be leaving this winter, Weston said.

Hinckley has prepared for his mother's death for some time and dealt with it “quite well,” Weston said.

“Assuming everything is maintained the way he [Hinckley] has, and that he's adapting and adjusting to changes, [the government's medical expert] too would agree that unconditional release in June 2022 is appropriate, and that Mr Hinckley would have met his burden [of proving] that he is no longer a danger due to mental illness.”

Levine said Hinckley wanted to express apologies and “profound regret” to his victims, whom he named.

“He apologises to the Reagan family. The president was a man of generous spirit and magnanimity. He apologises to the family of [Reagan press secretary] Jim and Sarah Brady, whose lives were altered by what he did.

“He apologises to the families of Secret Service Special Agent Tim McCarthy and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Delahanty. He apologises to Ms Foster.

“And he apologises to the American people. Perhaps, perhaps it is too much to ask for forgiveness, but we hope to have an understanding that the acts that caused him to do this terrible thing were the product of mental illness,” Levine said.

A medical examiner ruled Brady's death in 2014 a homicide stemming from his gunshot wound. Sarah Brady, a champion of gun safety laws, died in 2015 in Alexandria, Virginia. She and her husband were both 73 when they died.

US Marshalls escort John Hinckley Jr as he returns to a marine base via helicopter in Quantico, Virginia on August 8, 1981.

Reagan's children have responded differently to Hinckley's gradual return to society. Patti Reagan Davis has opposed his release, writing in The Washington Post, “No amount of time that passes will be long enough” to heal.

Michael Reagan wrote in 2016 that he was long angered by Hinckley's acquittal, but later wanted “to be more like my father and have a forgiving heart, not an angry heart”.

Friedman said “caution has been a byword” in his long handling of the case, but said it was time for Hinckley to be set free.

“I followed the law. I followed the evidence. I followed the science from day one to today. So I'm very comfortable with where we are,” Friedman said. “I think it's probably overdue in view of the record in the case.”

It was time, the judge said, for Hinckley “live out his life, interacting with other people, and do so productively, doing his art and doing his music ... in his own piece of the world”.

Hinckley, who plays the guitar and paints, was allowed to release writings, artwork and music under his own name in 2020, after previously being limited to doing so anonymously. He created a YouTube channel, and worked at local antique mall before the pandemic.

Starting with supervised trips with family in the 1990s, he slowly returned to society under the watch of DC mental health authorities and court officials. In the fall of 2016, he was allowed to move into his mother's home in a gated golf-course development.

Under the terms of his “convalescent leave,” he was ordered to stay away from Washington, DC, people protected by the Secret Service, his former victims and the media. He was directed to engage in work or volunteer three days per week, carry a traceable phone and provide information about vehicles he was driving.

His access to social media and the internet were also restricted and subject to inspection, and he was barred from having weapons and consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.

He was granted progressively greater freedoms over time, and in 2018, a judge noted that there had been “no problems” with Hinckley's conduct and allowed him to look into moving out of his mother's house. The frequency of required court appearances and visits with his treatment team was also reduced.