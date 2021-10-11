Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

Two strong earthquakes have struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The US Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 27 kilometres south of Naalehu.

The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

No injuries were immediately reported.