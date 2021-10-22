Ex-US cop gets 57 months in prison for fatal shooting of Justine Damond

A former Minneapolis, US police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home was sentenced Thursday (local time) to 57 months on a lesser charge after his murder conviction was overturned.

Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual US-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.

He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count, but last month, the Supreme Court tossed out Noor’s murder conviction and ordered him to be resentenced for manslaughter.

Leila Navidi/AP Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor

The sentence announced by Judge Kathryn Quaintance was the maximum allowed under the state's sentencing guidelines, which call for a range of 41 to 57 months. Noor had sought the shortest possible term.

In Minnesota, defendants with good behaviour typically serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the rest on supervised release.

Noor, who was fired after he was charged, has already served more than 29 months.

supplied/Stuff Justine Damond

Damond’s death angered citizens in the US and Australia, and led to the resignation of Minneapolis’ police chief.

It also led the department to change its policy on body cameras; Noor and his partner didn’t have theirs activated when they were investigating Damond’s 911 call.

Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting.

Activists who had long called for officers to be held accountable for the deadly use of force applauded the murder conviction but lamented that it came in a case in which the officer is Black and his victim was white.

Some questioned whether the case was treated the same as police shootings involving Black victims.

Days after Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay US$20 million to Damond’s family, believed at the time to be the largest settlement stemming from police violence in Minnesota.

It was surpassed earlier this year when Minneapolis agreed to a US$27 million settlement in George Floyd's death just as Chauvin was going on trial.