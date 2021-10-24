The US couple who wed at the train station where they met

Beth Leamon and James McNair met, became engaged, and were married in the same spot: the Trinity Railway's Bell Station platform in Hurst, Texas.

A US couple met, became engaged, and were married in the same spot: the Trinity Railway's Bell Station platform in Hurst, Texas.

Beth Leamon and James McNair started talking six years ago, as they waited for the commuter train.

During their daily chats, they realised they had a lot in common, such as music genres and the fact that they both worked in the medical industry, according to The Week.

They both began to show up earlier and earlier each day so that they could spend more time together.

READ MORE:

* Paul Walker's daughter shares touching moment of Vin Diesel walking her down the wedding aisle

* Chris Parker: Why is planning my wedding so unromantic?

* Here's what's coming to Netflix in November 2021



Leamon eventually asked McNair to dinner on his birthday, and they had a "fabulous" evening. Since then, they have been inseparable.

In October 2020, McNair proposed at the same train station where they met.

They were back in the same spot, this time to be married, on Sunday, October 17 of this year.

"Love can happen in the least expected places," Leamon said.