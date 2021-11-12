US 'house of horrors': Bodycam shows moment Turpin siblings were found

Never-before-seen body camera footage of the moment the Turpin siblings were found has been released as the children are set to speak out for the first time about their parents’ abuse in an exclusive interview with ABC's 20/20.

Thirteen siblings were rescued by police from their parents’ “house of horrors” in California, United Slates, in January 2018.

Video from police body cameras showed them raiding the house, confronting David and Louise Turpin before discovering two of the children shackled to a bed.

Screengrab/PLAYSTUFF Nearly four years after their escape, the Turpin sisters said they wanted to be seen in a different light.

“Sarge, we've got another room in the front right here with two kiddos in the bed,” an officer is heard saying on the video.

The siblings, aged between two and 29 years old at the time of their rescue, became free thanks to Jordan Turpin, then 17, who crawled through a window and called 911.

IJordan Turpin recalled her escape.

“My whole body was shaking. I couldn't really dial 911, because ... I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. If something happened to me, at least I died trying,” she said, crying.

Screenshot/Playstuff Thirteen siblings were rescued by police from their parents’ “house of horrors” in California, US in January 2018.

The other sibling, Jennifer Turpin, described the experience as “hell”.

One of the sisters, who remained anonymous in the interview, said that her parents had taken "her whole life away", but she was working on getting it back.

"They almost changed me, but I realised what was happening, and I immediately did what I could to not become like them," she said.

Screengrab/Playstuff David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison in April 2019 after pleading guilty to neglect and abuse.

The Turpin siblings described brutal violence and being deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education and health care for years.

"Mother, she choked me," Jordan Turpin recalled. "And I thought I was going to die."

The other sister confirmed that they would often be chained up for months.

"I want the Turpin name to be, like, 'Wow, they're strong, they're not broken’,” Jennifer said. "'They've got this’.'"

The couple, won't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years, meaning David Turpin, 57, and his 50-year-old wife are likely to die in prison.