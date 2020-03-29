Coronavirus: Donald Trump mulls quarantines for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) that he had spoken with some governors and was considering some type of an enforceable quarantine to prevent people in New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from travelling.

Trump told reporters at the White House that it would be for a "short period of time, if we do it at all".

He said he had spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla, and Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, at the country's epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Cuomo said he did not talk about any quarantine with Trump.

Evan Vucci/AP

"I don't even know what that means," Cuomo said during a briefing in New York. "I don't know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing. ...I don't like the sound of it."

It isn't clear whether the federal government has the power to impose such restrictions on states. Under the country's constitutional system, states have the power and responsibility for maintaining public order and safety.

The federal government is empowered under the law to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it's not clear that means Trump can order state residents to stay put.

Trump made the comments on his way to Norfolk, Virginia, to see off a US Navy medical ship en route to New York City to help with pandemic response there.

The USNS Comfort, a 1000-bed hospital ship, had been undergoing planned maintenance, but was rushed back into service to aid the city which is now the epicentre of the nation's outbreak. It is scheduled to arrive on Monday at a Manhattan pier a week after its sister ship, the USNS Mercy, arrived in Los Angeles to preform similar duty on the West Coast.

Darren McGee/AP New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he doesn't see how a quarantine 'could be legally enforceable'.

The president acknowledged that making the 140-mile (225-km) trip to Naval Station Norfolk wasn't necessary, but said he was doing it to recognise the work of sailors and medical professionals who worked to get the ship out of maintenance more than a week ahead of schedule.

"I think it's a good thing when I go over there and I say 'thank you'," Trump told reporters on Friday. He added he wanted to make the trip to show "spirit for the country".

Trump, 73, is in a high-risk category because of his age, and federal guidance for weeks has advised those in that pool to refrain from non-essential travel of all sorts. He has already tested negative once after close contact with officials who came down with the virus.

"It doesn't mean I'm going to be hugging people and it doesn't mean that I'm going to be shaking people's hands and everything,'' Trump said. "But I think it sends a signal when the president is able to go there and say thank you. So, you know, we'll be careful.''

It marks Trump's first trip outside Washington since March 9 and only his second outside the gates of the White House since a March 19 trip to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It comes a day after the president took a round of steps to expand the federal government's role in helping produce critically needed supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic even as he warned the leaders of hard-hit states not to cross him.

"I want them to be appreciative,'' Trump said on Friday after the White House announced that he would be using the powers granted to him under the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to try to compel auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators.

ALEX BRANDON/AP Trump says states should be 'appreciative' of the help he's given them in the fight against coronavirus.

Yet Trump - who hours earlier had suggested the need for the devices was being overblown - rejected any criticism of the federal government's response to a ballooning public health crisis that a month ago he predicted would be over by now.

"We have done a hell of a job," Trump said, as he sent an ominous message to state and local leaders who have been urging the federal government to do more to help them save lives.

Trump said he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to call the governors of Washington or Michigan - two coronavirus hotspots - because of their public criticism. "If they don't treat you right, I don't call,'' Trump said.