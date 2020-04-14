Donald Trump wheels out 'propaganda' video during extraordinary coronavirus briefing

US President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak in an extraordinary press conference.

Major US television networks quickly cut away from Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefing on Monday (Tuesday NZT), after the President aired selectively-edited video clips promoting his response to the pandemic and attacking the media.

The extraordinary briefing was Trump's most combative yet, as he lashed out at the media, state governors and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump was clearly aggrieved by detailed reports over the weekend in The New York Times and Washington Post scrutinising his response to the pandemic. He was also annoyed by statements by Anthony Fauci in which the infectious disease expert said fewer people would have died from the virus if the US had shut down its economy earlier.

US President Donald Trump was in combative mood during an extraordinary coronavirus briefing, firing back at his critics.

Trump defended his decision a day earlier to retweet a post on Twitter calling for Fauci to be fired, saying: "This was a person's view. Not everybody's happy with Anthony. Not everybody's happy with everybody."

Soon after he began the briefing, Trump asked for the lights to be dimmed so that he could present video clips criticising the media's coverage of the pandemic and showing prominent figures praising his handling of the crisis.

US President Donald Trump attacked the media and defended his response to the coronavirus crisis during the briefing.

"You know you are a fake, you know that, your whole network, the way you cover it is fake," Trump said to a reporter from CBS.

Asked why he felt he needed to show the videos, Trump said: "Because we're getting fake news and I like to have it corrected."

Cable news networks CNN and MSNBC cut away from the broadcast soon after, while Fox News continued to air the briefing.

Trump attacked state governors for not having enough ventilators to deal with the surge in hospitalisations caused by the pandemic and claimed Biden had accused him of xenophobia for restricting travel from China in January.

Joe Lockhart, who served as Bill Clinton's press secretary, said on Twitter: "I stood behind that podium for two years and never engaged in anything close to what we saw today. This is North Korea type propaganda. We have a President who cares only about himself and not about Americans."

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who served as a senior adviser to John McCain, tweeted: "This performance by Trump will be viewed with breathtaking fascination by Presidential scholars someday.

"The self pity, dishonesty and finger pointing represent a profound failure of leadership capacity in a moment of deep crisis."

At the start of the briefing Fauci said he had used "the wrong choice of words" in his weekend interview, saying it"was taken as a way that maybe somehow something was at fault here".

"I was asked a hypothetical question...and hypothetical questions sometimes can get you into some difficulty," he said.

In a sign of growing frustration of the coverage he has received, Trump tweeted criticism of Fox News on Sunday.