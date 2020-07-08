Trump-ordered drone strike that killed Iran's Qassem Soleimani deemed 'unlawful'

The drone strike that had the stamp of approval from US President Donald Trump and killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani​ has been labelled “unlawful”.

A report conducted by the United Nations said the targeted drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 that killed 10 people violated a UN charter that prohibited the threat or use of force against other states.

After claiming responsibility for the attack, the US asserted it was “in response to an escalating series of armed attacks” spanning months.

However, the report, written by Agnès Callamard​, a French human rights expert and the UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, found discrepancies in this claim.

Callamard explained a letter, dated January 8, from US officials to the Security Council detailed the strike but didn’t describe ongoing attacks. Under the UN’s Charter 51, the US is required to explain why the strike constituted self-defence.

“It describes separate and distinct attacks, not necessarily escalating, that are not related in time or even targets,” Callamard wrote.

Alex Brandon/AP A United Nations report on the January drone strike in Iran, approved by US President Donald Trump, found it to be “unlawful”.

“No evidence has been provided that General Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against US interests, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified.”

She found the drone strike wasn’t “necessary” and the harm inflicted wasn’t “proportionate” to the harm allegedly averted.

“Absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the US was unlawful.”

The US claimed the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-supported militias had attacked US forces and interests in the Middle East in the months leading up to the strike. It aimed to “deter” Iran from supporting and conducting further attacks.

The US failed to seek aid from the international community on the matter, the report found.

Callamard said until the US addressed the rights of Iraq and provided evidence for its use of force, the report would conclude that the strike was an “act of aggression” and the killing of Iraqi citizens and non-citizens was “unlawful and arbitrary under international law”.

Similarly, the retaliation attack by Iran in which missiles were fired at two US airbases in Iraq weren’t justifiable.

Callamard explained Iran’s communication with the Security Council claimed its right to self-defence as the reason, but failed to reference the threat of ongoing or imminent attacks by the US. The attacks didn’t qualify as “self-defence”, she said.

Chris McGrath/Getty-Images A man holding posters showing the portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major General Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Turkey.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei​ said the ballistic missile strikes were ordered in revenge of Soleimani’s death. He described the strikes as a “slap”.

"These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end,” Khamenei said.

There were concerns for New Zealand troops stationed at the Taji military complex in Iraq at the time. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters weighed in on the matter, saying it was time for “restraint and de-escalation”.

Peters confirmed the missiles didn’t target the Taji camp.

The exchanges also resulted in mass casualties among civilians. A week after Soleimani’s death and hours after the missile strikes on US bases, a Ukrainian passenger plane taking off from Tehran was “unintentionally” shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

176 people were killed, including 82 Iranians, 55 Canadians citizens, 30 Canadian permanent residents, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans and three British nationals. There were no survivors.

According to a military statement released after the incident, the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned towards a “sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard.

The statement explained that the military was at its “highest level of readiness” following the US drone strike. The incident was put down to “human error” and a “mistake”.

A safety investigation, which New Zealand supported, led by Iran is still underway after experiencing delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More deaths can be reportedly linked to all of these incidents – including the deaths of people protesting the lack of transparency around the targeting of the passenger plane, Callamard said.

She explained the acts by the US and Iran conveyed the lack of concern for the well-being of those living in the affected countries.

There was also no concern for the “rights and demands of the young demonstrators who across the region cry out for democracy and human rights”.