US election: Democrats aren't ready to pop the champagne corks just yet

OPINION: With all the turbulent events in the United States over the past few weeks, it may seem surprising that the polls in the presidential election have changed little. In fact, the election seems all but over.

Joe Biden has held a healthy lead of 6-10 points for months in the national polls, and his lead has been on another upward trajectory in recent days. He also leads in key swing states, in some by substantial margins.

But Democrats are not ready to pop the champagne corks just yet. Three reasons to postpone celebrations are the memories of 2016, the disruption to normal election processes by the pandemic still raging in the US, and the massive efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to suppress the vote and undermine this year’s election. All are realistic concerns.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first US presidential debate in Cleveland. The national polls and those in battleground states are all pointing to a Biden win on November 3.

We all remember Trump’s shock victory in 2016. There are important similarities to 2020, but also significant differences. As in 2016, the Democrat is well ahead in the national and battleground state polls. But Biden leads nationally by much more than Hillary Clinton did at this stage (by 9 points on average versus 5.4), and Trump has lost ground with key demographics that helped him to win in 2016.

The common wisdom is that the suburbs will decide the race, and for good reason. The cities and rural areas have become more politically homogeneous​ in recent decades, with cities voting largely Democratic and rural areas voting Republican. Suburbia is more evenly split, more independent, and more willing to swing right or left.

Although Clinton also led the polls and went on to lose, Biden's lead is greater than hers was.

They swung big for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, and polls show Biden holds a big lead in suburbs currently. That’s especially true with suburban women, 68 per cent of whom said they disapproved of Trump in a recent national poll. Even among non-university-educated white voters, Trump’s staunchest supporters in 2016, he has lost significant ground – again, especially among women.

Two other factors make it less likely that the polls are as far off as they were in 2016. First, there are very few undecided voters (about 10 per cent compared with 20 per cent in 2016), which removes much of the room for movement in the polls.

Undecideds voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. Also, pollsters have made adjustments, especially adjusting their samples which under-represented voters without a university degree in 2016.

Covid-19 restrictions could yet have a big impact on the result of the election, writes Ted Zorn.

Another big difference from 2016 is people’s motivation to vote. Trump still wins the enthusiasm race – his supporters are more enthusiastic about him than Biden’s are about Biden.

But polls show motivation to vote is sky-high this year, a vast difference from 2016, when motivation – and therefore voter turnout – was low. High voter turnout is bad news for a president who’s down in the polls and has approval ratings in the low 40s.

But while the top line, and even the details of the polls, bode well for the Democrats, there is reason for them to be concerned about voting during the pandemic. Far more Democrats than Republicans indicate they will be voting by mail. Mail-in ballots are subject to pedantic rules that lead many to be disqualified – more than 500,000 in this year’s primaries – and novice mail-in voters are more likely to make the mistakes that lead to disqualification.

"Trump is sounding the alarm that mail-in ballots and extra time to count them are indicators of a rigged election, and he is working hard to prepare to win in the courts if that's where the elections are ultimately decided."

Finally, Democrats fear that Trump and his allies are working overtime to undermine the legitimacy of the election, and ram changes through state legislatures and courts designed to suppress the number of votes, or not have votes counted.

New Zealanders in the era of MMP are used to waiting some time after the election to see who will govern. But Americans are used to knowing who won on election night. And with the large number of mail-in ballots to count this year, it may take days or even weeks before the election is certain.

Trump is sounding the alarm that mail-in ballots and extra time to count them are indicators of a rigged election, and he is working hard to prepare to win in the courts if that’s where the elections are ultimately decided.

Anything could happen in the 3½ weeks until the election, and it would be a mistake to assume the outcome is easily predictable.

* Ted Zorn, originally from the USA and with dual New Zealand-American citizenship, is professor of Organisational Communication and head of Executive Development at Massey Business School in Auckland.