US election: Why it's time for New Zealanders to pay attention

The outcome of the US election may have more of an impact in New Zealand than many think.

Daily life won't necessarily be altered dramatically, but one of the country’s biggest industries – exports – could be affected depending on who takes the Oval Office.

“We live in an interconnected world,” said University of Otago international relations professor Robert Patman​.

“New Zealand is a country [that] has a huge stake in its international environment.”

Despite its small size, New Zealand exports a significant amount – around $42 billion a year is generated, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

While the US isn’t the biggest recipient, it is still a big player – in the year to June, $1.58b worth of meat and edible offal was exported to the states, according to Stats NZ.

But where does the outcome of the US election fit into this?

In recent years, Trump has taken aim at the global trading system and made moves to undermine the World Trade Organisation (WTO) – the sole global organisation handling rules of trade between nations.

Alex Brandon/AP US President Donald Trump takes a very different approach to trade than Joe Biden.

The Trump-led US-China phase one deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the US Japan trade agreement (USJTA) all undercut the WTO’s basic principles as the dispute settlement mechanisms within each Regional Trade Agreement will work in replacement of the WTO settlement system.

The US president has also withdrawn from various multilateral institutions such as the World Health Organisation in the midst of a global pandemic, the Paris Climate Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Iran nuclear deal, and he has defunded the United Nations Population Fund.

“Mr Trump is an opponent of multilateral institutions like the WTO,” Patman said. “[He] sees multilateral institutions [as a] constraint on American power.”

AP US President Donald Trump has made moves over the years to undermine the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

If re-elected, Trump’s trade decisions could hurt the WTO even more, and potentially result in smaller countries bending to its will when disputes arise, Patman explained. For example, if there are disputes over New Zealand’s agricultural exports that end in favour of the US, farmers could bear the brunt of the impact.

“Why New Zealanders should care about the election is because if Mr Trump gets another four years it could have direct impacts if he continues to dismantle the rules based system. It could have direct impacts on our national interest,” Patman said.

“New Zealand and the majority of countries in the world depend on an international rules based system because they’re not big enough to make their own rules.

”Rules are important for smaller players.”

Supplied University of Otago professor Robert Patman prefers New Zealand’s MMP system over the “first past the post” system in the US.

If democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the race, things might be a little better for New Zealand.

“[There would be] less problems, from a New Zealand point of view, if Joe Biden is elected, because [former US president] Barack Obama and [former prime minister] John Key had a very good relationship,” Patman said.

Ardern would probably have a similar type of relationship with Biden, he added.

Trump’s democratic predecessor, Obama, utilised the WTO’s dispute resolution service 25 times while he was in office – 16 of those disputes were against China.

New Zealand has been a member of the WTO since its inception in 1995. Over the years, seven disputes involving lamb in the US, apples in Australia, butter in various European communities, and dairy products in Canada have been resolved.

The University of Otago professor believes there isn’t enough interest in the US election in New Zealand, especially among politicians and media commentators.

“I watched the debates ... there [were] very few questions to our leaders [asking] ‘what will you do to ensure that the rule of law, internationally, can be preserved?’.

”It’s really not good enough ... that foreign policy is not of a more important issue. It affects the very fabric of our life.”

Patman believes many view Aotearoa as a superpower that doesn’t need help from the rest of the world, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“We’re critically dependent on the rest of the world.”

The Covid-19 pandemic and the global efforts to create a vaccine is proof of that.