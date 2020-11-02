Mail-in votes and 11-hour queues: How Covid-19 is impacting the US Presidential Election

More than 9 million Covid-19 cases and 230,000 virus-related deaths in the United States don’t appear to be turning people away from the polls.

If anything, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the US response to it, has prompted more people to vote early, one American expatriate and political psychology expert says.

“There’s just been an increased emphasis on getting your ballot in early,” said Dr Danny Osborne​, of the University of Auckland.

Mask-wearing voters across the country have waited in lines for up to 11 hours in order to have their say in this year’s Presidential Election, while others have opted for safer alternatives.

“[There are] absentee ballots and people voting early to try and avoid face-to-face contact,” Osborne said.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: How New Zealand's election compares to the US Presidential race

* Why it's time for New Zealanders to pay attention to the US election

* Trump suggests voting twice, once by mail and once in person

* Donald Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes



As of November 2, more than 90 million people had cast their vote early, according to the US Election Project.

Many states amended voting procedures for the primaries – the elections that select a potential presidential nominee – earlier in the year due to the pandemic.

Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP Voters wait in line to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia.

In some states, all-mail elections were held, applications to vote by mail were proactively sent out to those registered, the number of in-person polling sites were reduced, and strict rules around who can lodge absentee votes were eased. Some of these amended criteria have remained in various states for the general election.

However, people are continuing to head to the in-person polls in droves. To protect these people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a number of Covid-safe procedures for polling sites.

Hand sanitiser should be provided at each step of the voting process, physical distancing should be practised and face masks worn, and workers should wash their hands frequently.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first US presidential debate in Cleveland. The national polls and those in battleground states are all pointing to a Biden win on November 3.

The CDC also encouraged people to consider available voting alternatives and to vote early to avoid crowds and, in turn, reduce the risk of transmission.

Mail-in ballots have been promoted as a safe way to vote during the pandemic, however, US President Donald Trump has put in work to undermine the US Postal Service and labelled mail-in votes fraudulent, without evidence.

“Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how bad, dishonest and slow it is. Election results could be delayed for months,” he tweeted in July.

“Just a formula for RIGGING an election,” he added.

His gripe was with all-mail elections some states have introduced, rather than absentee ballots received through applications.

Osborne noted that this attempt to dismantle the postal service’s role in the election was actually motivating many to go out and vote. Political experts in the US are predicting a record-breaking 150 million people will cast their vote this year – that’s 65 per cent of the population.

“We’ve never seen this many people voting so far ahead of an election,” the University of Florida’s Michael McDonald told Reuters.

The US Election Project reported more than 59,000,000 mail-in votes have already been cast.

Osborne described previous voter turnout as abysmal. In 2016, around 58.1 per cent of the eligible population voted.

Supplied Dr Danny Osborne is an associate professor at the University of Auckland’s school of psychology.

The number of people voting in-person via voting machines on election day has steadily declined over the last 10 years, according to the US Election Assistance Commission. Whereas mail-in, absentee and early votes have increased in popularity over the years.

In the 2016 election, in which Trump succeeded over democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, 17.7 per cent of votes were absentee ballots, 5.9 per cent were mail-in, and 17.2 per cent were early votes.

Osborne has lived in New Zealand for almost 10 years and continued to cast his absentee ballot in every US election in that time. Looking from the other side of the world, he has noticed the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s response to it is encouraging people to vote.

“The most salient issue on most Americans’ minds at the moment is the handling of the pandemic. It’s also an issue that Trump has utterly failed at every step of the way,” Osborne said.

”In many ways it’s probably one of the most important elections Americans have seen in a century.”