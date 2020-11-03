Donald Trump or Joe Biden? How the US presidential election works, and when we will know the winner

The result of the 2020 United States presidential election might not be finalised for weeks, and even then, it might not be accepted by everyone.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have just a few days left in their fight for the Oval Office.

Come election day, November 3 (Wednesday NZT), the preliminary results will begin to be counted and the presumptive winner will be named in the hours that follow.

But the official result won’t come until the Electoral College votes on December 14, provided there are no disputes and delays. The date set down for the swearing in ceremony is January 20, 2021.

What follows is a breakdown of how the president is elected and how the result might be contested.

Demystifying the Electoral College

Using a first past the post method, the successful candidate doesn’t need to win the overall popular vote in order to take the White House. Instead, they need to win a majority of the 538 Electoral College votes.

The Electoral College is made up of electors who are supposed to – but don’t always – vote based on their state’s result in the election. A state gets as many electors as it has senators and members in the House of Representatives.

Every US state has two senators, and a number of representatives based on population and proportionate nationally for a fixed 435 members in the House. Every state must have at least one, and the numbers are adjusted every 10 years based on the national census.

This means every state has a minimum of three electors, leading to less populous states being over-represented proportionately. This explains how winning the popular vote does not decide the election.

In 2020, each elector nationally represents on average 711,000 voters. But for example, the largely rural state of Wyoming only has a population of about 580,000, and yet it still has three Electoral College votes.

John Raoux/AP Joe Biden will accept the result of the 2020 election as long as every vote is counted.

The biggest state for electors was California with 55 Electoral College votes, followed by Texas with 38 and New York 29. Among the key swing states were Florida, also with 29, Pennsylvania 20 and Ohio 18.

Electors are not required by the US Constitution to vote a particular way. Some states and parties do have rules, but the penalties for not abiding by them are fines and not being eligible for the role again.

Sometimes electors break rank and do not vote as the state and parties require – these are called faithless electors. This happened in 1808, 1972, and in 2016 when seven electors did so. These faithless votes do not disqualify the Electoral College result as there is no federal law requiring electors to vote in line with the popular vote.

‘Calling’ the election

On election night, the popular vote will be counted. When a candidate appears to have won a state majority, the vote will be “called” with Electoral College votes then presumptively tallied.

All but two states use a winner-takes-all method for the elector votes. So even when a state has a close contest, all of its Electoral College votes will go to the candidate who wins the state-wide majority.

The two exceptions, Nebraska and Maine, use a method which splits elector votes. Two are awarded for the overall popular vote and the rest are awarded one per congressional district majority within the state.

So while the November 3 election will tell us how the Electoral College vote is meant to go, the official tally from the electors won’t be known for a week or so. The electors meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December – December 14 – to cast their vote.

Then, on January 6, Congress will count the votes. If no candidate wins the 270 or more elector votes, which is the minimum required majority, the House will choose the next president and the Senate will choose the vice president.

Covid-19 delays and accepting the result

The Covid-19 pandemic may delay the counting process. Due to gathering limitations and concerns over safety – there are over 9.26 million cases across the US on the eve of the election – an estimated 80 million people have opted to submit absentee or mail-in ballots.

Each state has different rules for these kinds of ballots. Many states will only count mail-in votes received by election day, while some will count them as long as they were sent by election day.

Florida is one of the few states that starts counting postal votes before election day, the majority only start counting after the polls have closed.

Nati Harnik/AP Tens of millions of voters are estimated to cast their vote by mail in the 2020 election.

Because of this lengthy process, defeated 2016 Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton advised Biden in August not to concede on election night.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told her former communications director Jennifer Palmieri​ during an interview on Showtime.

If he loses, Biden will accept the final vote count, but he insists every vote must be counted. Trump has refused to commit to accepting the results.

“I have to see, look, I have to see, I’m not just going to say yes, I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either,” Trump told Fox News Sunday in July.

He recently made it clear that he was also planning to quickly push the presidential contest into the courts.

"We're going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers," Trump told reporters in Charlotte.

If Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House, Biden is convinced the military will get involved.

“I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House in a dispatch,” he told The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah in June.

Almost every losing presidential candidate has conceded and accepted defeat over the years.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump told media in September when asked about plans for a peaceful transfer of power.

“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court.”

This has happened in the past. In 2000, Al Gore, the Democratic candidate who went up against George W Bush, called for a recount. The Supreme Court took 36 days to decide a recount wasn’t necessary.

This is part of the reason Trump pushed to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as soon as possible. Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump nominated and hailed a “woman of remarkable intellect and character”, was confirmed to the US Supreme Court by a divided Senate at the end of October.