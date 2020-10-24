Beached as: Any remnants of Trumpism in NZ are now dashed upon the rocks

OPINION: A white yacht – maybe 20ft long – lay on her side in the shallows, waves crashing into her guts, the mast piercing the spray at 40 degrees. Her two sailors were sitting, still shaken, under a pōhutukawa tree, surrounded by chilly bins, ropes and towels and shoes. The engine had given up at 2am, they said, and she’d been blown so hard into the sand that her timbers split.

Onetangi Bay is a deep bite out of the shape of Waiheke Island, and sheltered; but at either end are teeth – ragged black rocks.

So it could have been worse.

Next morning, the boat’s carcass was still there, glumly bisecting one of the island’s finest beaches.

A shipwrecked yacht! What a metaphor, two days after the election, for the fate of the old political certainties – an elite vessel, chucked by nature nose-first into the sand, seaweed hanging from her ass.

Alex Brandon/AP Conservative US commentator David Frum’s latest book analyses how a demagogue like Donald Trump got his plump mitts on the tiller of power – and how to stop it from happening again.

US political writer David Frum has a new Trump book out, and the first chapter is titled “The Smash-up”.

Frum is not a political liberal; from 2001 to 2002 he was President George W. Bush’s speechwriter. Like many old-school US conservatives, he has been unmoored by Donald Trump. Unlike most of them, he writes magnificently grumpy prose.

“Comparatively few of Trump’s voters were intentionally bad actors. Most of them were fallible human beings like everybody else. They were deceived by people they trusted. Fox News and Facebook penned them like farmed salmon inside a lagoon of ignorance. Irresponsible politicians then hauled them flopping into their nets.”

This furious volume, Trumpocalypse ($64.99, HarperCollins), is a companion to his last furious volume, the New York Times bestseller Trumpocracy, which described Trump and his pack gnawing busily at the piles of American governance, the very stuff Americans brag about the most, the very stuff Republicans used to consider important.

Alex Brandon/AP Trump’s 2016 campaign successfully radicalised older Americans. The over-65s voted for him over Hillary Clinton by a factor of 58 per cent to 39 per cent.

Having made the case that Trump is evil, venal, lazy and dangerously ignorant, in this book Frum offers answers to the question on the lips of the world – excuse us – but WT actual F? How did a demagogue get his plump mitts on the tiller – and how to stop it from happening again?

If Frum occasionally sounds like Abraham Lincoln on acid, he makes so many good points we might forgive him for that, and for being so virtuously and virulently anti-Twitter, while quoting so lavishly from it.

His data points rain down like bullets. “Trumpism drew its strength from older Americans, especially the Baby Boomer generation. Until the year 2000, Americans over the age of 65 did not vote notably different from those younger than them. But as the country became more diverse – and with the rise of Fox News after 1996 and Facebook after 2006 – older Americans have been radicalised. Over-65s voted for Trump over Clinton [by] 58 to 39 in 2016.”

American Boomers, he says, are less able to recognise fake news when they see it, more likely to be influenced by it, and more likely to share it on Facebook. This is a generation which overwhelmingly worries about immigration, rather than climate change.

Frum is a conservative with a small c – a species which, in polarised times, appears almost on the verge of extinction. But he makes a series of urgent, reasonable-sounding pleas – to unrig the American voting system; that a greener planet will create more jobs, not fewer – and, in a chapter entitled “Against Revenge”, that Trump’s voters are compatriots and fellow citizens. “Their fate will determine ours.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jenny Nicholls: “We can be proud of one thing, though. In New Zealand, the Trumpian political style lies beached ...”

Although, as he points out, support for Trump continues to collapse from peaks that were never particularly impressive anyway. Trump, famously, never won the popular vote. In 2016, he won 46.09 of the vote: less than Mitt Romney lost with in 2012​.

“Non-Trump America is more diffuse than pro-Trump America,” Frum writes. “Its political strength is discounted by the bias of a political system that weighs some votes more than others. Yet ultimately it is the strongest part of the country, economically and culturally.”

Although, as he warns, in a gilded condo somewhere lies an even more frightening shadow, waiting and plotting.

“Trump transferred a brutal style of politics from right-wing media culture into electoral politics. Unless decisively repudiated in 2020, that style will outlast Trump. Next time, perhaps, it will be tried by a politician with a stronger work ethic, sharper intellect, and fewer personality complexes … if Trump could have governed his mouth and closed his Twitter account, he might have managed a reasonably popular presidency – at least for a couple of years.”

A chilling thought.

We can be proud of one thing, though. In New Zealand, the Trumpian political style lies beached, its mast a brief roost for a commentariat of gulls, its empty hull already half-buried in sand by a fresh new wind.