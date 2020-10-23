Covid-19: 'Come on', no-one thinks the pandemic will be over soon, Joe Biden says to Donald Trump

The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon. Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden knows that; his competition, Republican Donald Trump, might think otherwise.

Biden has taken aim at the US President’s previous claims that the pandemic will be over soon.

“Come on, there’s not another serious scientist in the world who thinks it’s gonna be over soon,” Biden said at Friday’s US Presidential debate.

Trump denies saying that. Instead, he pushed forward the message of the need for Americans to learn to live with the virus.

“I said we’re learning to live with it. We have no choice.”

“We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe [Biden] does,” Trump said as Biden appeared confused.

“I’d love to put myself in a basement, or in a beautiful room in the White House and put myself [there] for a year and a half until it disappears, I can’t do that.”

The US has recorded the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world. At the time of publication, according to Johns Hopkins University, 8.4 million people have been infected. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and his son, Barron, are among those who contracted the virus.

Almost 223,000 people have died.

“He did virtually nothing,” Biden said about Trump’s response to the pandemic, something that has been criticised for months.

Morry Gash/AP “Come on”, Joe Biden told the US President about the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic duration.

“I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure we have a plan.”

“Anyone who is responsible for not taking control ... anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States,” Biden said.

An interview with veteran journalist Bob Woodward earlier in the year, which was included in a book by the journalist, proved the president downplayed the deadly nature of the Covid-19 virus to prevent panic.

Biden slammed this move saying: “Americans don’t panic, he panicked.”

Trump, for what might be the first time, took responsibility for the country’s response to the pandemic.

“I take full responsibility,” he said. “It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault.”

The virus, which reportedly originated at a wet market in Wuhan, spread through parts of China before spreading around the world. To date, 189 countries have reported infections.