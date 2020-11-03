US Election: How a win for Democrat Joe Biden could benefit New Zealand

If the Democrats take the White House, the relationship between the United States and New Zealand might get stronger, political experts think. But it might not be as close as it once was.

The friendship between former US President Barack Obama and former Prime Minister John Key wasn't carried over to President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But if former Vice President Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, things might change.

“The relationship has remained friendly under Mr Trump, but I wouldn’t say it’s close,” University of Otago international relations professor Robert Patman​ said.

“There’s every prospect for a much closer relationship if Biden was to win the White House.”

While friendship makes bilateral relations easier, it’s not the end game. New Zealand is heavily reliant on various multilateral institutions that Trump has tried to dismantle, so a Biden win could improve this space.

“I think we can expect the Biden administration, like the Obama administration [was] ... [to be] much more multilaterally focused,” Patman explained.

Andrew Harnik/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden could make trade decisions that benefit New Zealand.

“We really need a superpower, a United States, that is more sympathetic to this approach than the one currently in power.”

Trump has vocalised his distaste of such institutions. He pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership shortly after taking office, removed support for the World Health Organisation, and defunded the United Nations Population Fund. Biden, on the other hand, could be much like Obama in this space, and potentially better, Patman believed.

“I think [a Biden administration] will be more positive [than the Obama administration], more positive still if Mr Biden accepts that America can’t solve the world’s problems.”

Supplied University of Otago Professor Robert Patman believes a Biden administration might be more positive than the Obama administration.

Stephen Hoadley​, an associate professor in politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, agreed. “Biden would be like Obama when Obama put right a lot of things that George W Bush, his predecessor, put wrong.”

”American internationalism will be restored, to a great extent, by a Biden administration and it's got to be good for New Zealand.”

In an article written for Foreign Affairs in March, Biden explained Trump’s actions have “bankrupted the United States’ word in the world”, and he claimed Trump alienated the country from the democratic allies it needs.

“As president, I will do more than just restore our historic partnerships; I will lead the effort to reimagine them for the world we face today,” he wrote.

“Working cooperatively with other nations that share our values and goals does not make the United States a chump. It makes us more secure and more successful. We amplify our own strength, extend our presence around the globe, and magnify our impact while sharing global responsibilities with willing partners.”

Some key areas that could affect New Zealand for the better are America’s re-involvement with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and its reinvigorated response to the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. All of which are interconnected, Patman said.

“There’s not going to be any fix to Covid-19 or climate change unless there are multilateral solutions. There are no unilateral solutions to these problems. These problems don’t recognise borders.”

So let’s unpack these four areas.

Trade

As a relatively small player in the global trade game, New Zealand relies on multilateral institutions – like the WTO – to ensure fair operations across the board. In the past it has used these institutions to go head-to-head with giants, like the US, and won.

The WTO has been undermined by the Trump administration repeatedly, effectively harming New Zealand’s interests.

“We’re a country that critically depends on our international environment,” Patman said. “Institutions like the WTO actually boost ... sovereignty, they don’t weaken it.”

“When the President of the United States attacks the WTO and weakens it, that hurts us.”

Biden believes in fair trade and wants to address the issues in-house before venturing out of the US. He wants to tear down trade barriers that penalise Americans and move away from the slide towards protectionism. This will indirectly benefit New Zealand’s billion-dollar trade industry.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff New Zealand’s primary industries generate around $42 billion in exports every year.

Daniel Zirker​, a professor of political science at the University of Waikato, believes Biden could resurrect the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump squashed, while Hoadley thinks he could ease the tension between the US and China.

“The relationship with China might get a little less tense," said Hoadley. “Biden is a more easy going, accommodating person.”

The tension isn’t likely to be removed completely, though.

“Most US leaders are on their guard about China and it won’t go back to happy families like it was, say, five or 10 years ago,” Hoadley said.

Supplied Associate Professor Stephen Hoadley from the University of Auckland.

At the final presidential debate, Biden spoke of the need to make China play by the rules.

“We need to be having the rest of our friends with us saying to China: ‘These are the rules. You play by them or you’re going to pay the price for not playing by them, economically’.”

New Zealand hasn’t been as vocal as the US with its criticism of China and its dealings in the global arena – except for Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, who said New Zealand has to stand up for itself in regard to its support of Taiwan joining the WHO.

Overall, a Biden win could mean New Zealand won’t have to choose between its relationship with the US or China, and it might not get caught in the diplomatic cross fires.

WHO and Covid-19

The US announced its withdrawal from the WHO in July, six months into the global Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement released by the US Department of State from spokesperson Morgan Ortagus​ cited the organisation’s “failed” Covid-19 response and responses to other health crises in the past as the country’s reasons for leaving.

The US will remain with the WHO until July 6, 2021, unless Biden wins. He outlined his plans on social media to rejoin the WHO on his first day on the job.

“Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage,” he tweeted in July.

The US was the top financial contributor to the WHO in 2019, each year it gives up to US$500 million ($744.53m). If Biden is elected and returns to the WHO, this will ensure a strong global response to global pandemics like Covid-19.

Christopher Black/WHO via AP WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a global response is needed to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand has relied on the WHO for advice and guidance throughout the pandemic, and a strong global response is needed to ensure successful elimination across the board. The US’ involvement will ensure the response is as strong and unified as it can be.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus​ said in September this unprecedented global crisis demands an unprecedented global response.

Trump threw mud at New Zealand’s response in August, but Biden could use it as a learning platform, Zirker believes.

“He would ... probably be interested in New Zealand’s handling of the coronavirus.”

New Zealand’s Covid-19 response has been praised by many, including the WHO, whereas the US response has been constantly critiqued.

Mark Lennihan/AP Tributes to people who died from Covid-19 in New York have been displayed on a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery.

Biden is hoping to reverse the errors made in the US throughout the pandemic and fix everything. At the last presidential debate he took aim at the country’s response and promised to fix the mess. “I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure we have a plan.”

Patman believes this plan could be similar to New Zealand’s proactive elimination strategy, and could pave a way for the two countries to collaborate. It could also prove beneficial for Aotearoa if an effective vaccine comes out of the US.

If the US gets their Covid-19 response under control and slows down growing infection and fatality rates, the possibility of safe travel between New Zealand and the US could also be brought back to the table.

Climate change

The growing issue of climate change is front of mind for politicians in New Zealand, and, if Biden is elected, it will likely be front of mind in the White House too.

This is another area where New Zealand and the US can find common ground and work together.

Patman explained Ardern has indicated she wants to see a more proactive approach from the international community on the topic of climate change. In 2019, while speaking to former US Vice President Al Gore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she implored fellow world leaders to be on the right side of history.

"Do you want to be a leader that you look back in time and say that you were on the wrong side of the argument when the world was crying out for a solution?" she asked.

During the 2020 election campaign, Ardern told a horde of students in Dunedin she will not leave them with environmental debt.

Biden has also been vocal with his climate change plans on the election trail.

The Democrat announced at the final US Presidential debate his plans to transition the oil industry, which aligns with his plans to create a 100 per cent clean energy economy. He has also publicised he wants to rejoin the Paris climate agreement that Trump withdrew from in 2017.

“I will rejoin the Paris climate agreement on day one of a Biden administration and then convene a summit of the world’s major carbon emitters, rallying nations to raise their ambitions and push progress further and faster,” he wrote in Foreign Affairs.

If this were to happen, New Zealand would be among those to benefit in the long-term as the accord aims to strengthen the global response to climate change.

All of these potential benefits are just hypothetical – “there’s no way of knowing what possibilities could happen,” Zirker said. “It’s very hard to say what the specifics of policy are going to be.”