What next for the Trumps? How about a range of Don and Mellie dolls?

President Trump, campaigning in Wisconsin where COVID-19 cases are surging, says the pandemic is going away.

OPINION: We may not know the result of the American elections when polls close on Wednesday (NZ time), but at least the long drawn-out campaigning will be over.

What happens next is anybody’s guess. If Donald Trump loses by a landslide to Joe Biden, will he do as he has threatened and pack his bags and leave the country? That is, if any country will have him.

If Trump has charges to face over tax evasion, he may have to go on the run and live underground, taking up residency with the preppers in the backwoods and swamps. It’s a shame you can’t get McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC when you’re living off the grid.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Donald Trump displays his characteristic “Hey you there in the audience” point.

And what of his support crew, the swish family Trump and his favourite daughter, Ivanka? Perhaps the failed former fashioner designer could raise money by manufacturing Donny dolls along the lines and scale of Ken from Ken & Barbie, complete with clothes and accessories – the red elongated tie, the orange foundation makeup, the comb-over wig, and a MAGA mask (barely used).

The Donny doll would have semi-automatic capability so it could do all the hand actions: the “Hey you there in the audience” point, the WTF shrug, and the tiny swirling clenched-fist boxing paws.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Melania Trump keeps up the catwalk strut even as she walks to and from the presidential aircraft.

And don’t forget, Melania, the Barbie doll of the duo currently trotting out a nice line in military influenced apparel – the green frock with big belt buckle and subtle epaulettes, which she wore for her lively, like totally off-the-cuff, campaign speech.

Her must-have signature piece would be a replica of the casual but terrific jacket with “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned across the back, which she wore to a migrant-child detention centre. And the accessories – a fake hand that holds Donny’s and comes in handy when she catwalk-crosses the lawn in high heels that never sink into the grass before climbing Marine One’s air stairs to turn and give the crowd a wooden wave.

And what of Fox News if the Donald loses, not to mention CNN, both channels having done a roaring trade since the reality star took office? If there’s no clear majority for Trump, no doubt the channels will churn on with the Supreme Court machinations, alleged ballot fraud etc, while worried western-style democracies consider what another Trump win would mean for democracy worldwide.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Will Parliament allow Winston Peters to give a valedictory speech, even if he’s not an MP any more?

If Trump wins, will he continue with holding huge rallies that stoke his fragile ego and are his life’s blood – that blood which he claims has made him immune to Covid-19? Good luck with that immunity after new research studies suggest that coronavirus antibodies fade relatively quickly. If he contracts the virus a second time, how will the septuagenarian​ superspreader-in-chief fare with another hit.

Meanwhile, Down Under​, we wonder if the prime minister will grant a special dispensation so that Winston Peters, if he so choses, gets to do a valedictory speech in Parliament.

Even though NZ First failed to meet the 5 per cent threshold, it would seem churlish not to allow her former deputy leader to have his last words, even if that means opening up the possibility of Advance NZ leader Jami-Lee Ross insisting on being allowed to say his farewells too.