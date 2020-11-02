Names are important to us all, so let's try to pronounce them properly

OPINION: It’s been a year of elections globally, and perhaps none more keenly watched than the US election this week.

The focus on Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris – the first woman of black and South Asian heritage to be nominated for the VP role – is noteworthy. Harris has attracted attention for the many firsts she has achieved, often against a tide of discrimination and personal attacks.

One such instance receiving a lot of coverage is the mispronunciation of her name by Republican representatives.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris' first name is pronounced Komma-la. Some Republicans have been deliberately mispronouncing it to emphasise her "otherness", says Ziena Jalil.

Mispronunciation can be a result of ignorance. In this instance, it appeared to be a deliberate act to emphasise a sense of otherness, an implication that Harris isn’t American enough to be vice-president. Much was similarly made of Barack Obama’s middle name, Hussein, which has Arabic origins.

It’s not just in politics that a person’s name, a cornerstone of their identity, can be a liability.

Ziena Jalil, pronounced ZY-nah, not as in the warrior princess.

Many migrants have stories of needing to change their names simply to secure a job interview. In our schools, children are bullied for having names that aren’t common. Some change their names to avoid spending all day hearing even teachers get their names wrong.

With a name like mine, I have experienced a range of pronunciations, and was at one stage called Xena after the Warrior Princess. I’m often the only person at meetings whose name is spelt incorrectly on their coffee cup. For a long time, I didn’t correct people, socialised to feel it was my fault for having an unusual name. If someone asked me for the pronunciation, I’d sometimes even apologise for having the name I do.

It was only after I had children that I realised I needed to set a better example, and call out mispronunciation and incorrect spelling.

Jenny-May Clarkson was given a Pākehā name, but has proudly given her children Māori names.

Many of us know people who have changed their names, or are considering doing so, because of the racism and discrimination they face. They’ve given their children Western names, hoping that the next generation won’t have the same negative experience. They’ve bought into a cultural hierarchy where suppressing their own culture feels the appropriate thing to do.

Until the recent resurgence in support for te reo, many in our Māori community had similar experiences, and some still do. TV presenter Jenny-May Clarkson​, for example, has shared how her father gave his children Western names because of his own experience of being made fun of for his Māori name. As an adult, proudly embracing her culture and heritage, she has given her children Māori names.

Names carry a lot of meaning, and can be gifted. They can give a sense of where, and who, we come from and the hopes people who named us have for our future.

In some cultures, children aren’t given names which may sound attractive but lack a positive definition in vernacular.

Despite three years as one of the world's most prominent New Zealanders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern still has her name mispronounced occasionally.

In Chinese naming traditions, the surname is listed first to show respect to ancestors, and middle characters are usually generational, with all children of the same gender in a family having the same middle character.

Some Hindus consult with priests as to the initials that are considered lucky for their child, and name them based on this advice.

I am often asked for simple actions which help embrace diversity and inclusion. A name is a good place to start.

We put so much research and care into naming organisations, products and services, but forget to show the same level of respect to the people we work with.

Pronouncing someone’s name correctly is the first measure of respect we give them. It is the difference between making someone feel they belong or that they are an outsider. With the growing diversity in our country, we won’t always know how to pronounce every name we come across. The least we can do is ask. We could even go a step further and ask for the origins of the name and its meaning.

Anyone that speaks a second language will know that sometimes, when you mispronounce, you actually end up saying something completely different, something that could be quite offensive. I remember speaking at an event, ironically about doing business in Asia, where not only was my first name butchered, but my surname was said in a way which sounded like the Hindi word for illiterate.

For a nation that relies on international trade and investment, learning to pronounce and spell the names of international business partners correctly is an obvious first step in relationship building.

And while our election campaign didn’t resemble that of the US, let’s not forget that our own prime minister, three years later, is sometimes still called Jacinta.

The small act of getting someone’s name right can have a big impact. Let’s get it right.

* Ziena Jalil is an independent director, strategic consultant, and diversity and inclusion advocate. Her name, pronounced ZY-nah JA-leel, has Arabic origins, and means beautiful, great and revered.