US election: American expat in New Zealand watching 'Rome burn from afar'

OPINION: Full disclosure, most of my family are die-hard Republicans and continue to support US President Donald Trump.

On the other hand, I’ve never had even the slightest inclination to vote for any Republican candidate since, at the ripe age of 18, I cast my first vote in the 2000 election between George W Bush and Al Gore.

At the time, I could think of nothing more sinister than four years of a Bush presidency seemingly forced upon the nation by an outdated Electoral College victory against the will expressed by the popular vote.

When Bush’s tenure extended to eight years by popular vote, around the time I began my PhD in political psychology, I was certain the US had reached the nadir of the electoral system.

Although the eight years of the Obama administration partly renewed my faith in American democracy – save for the use of drone attacks, the creation of detention centres on the US-Mexico border, and other Hawkish behaviours rife within America’s foreign policy – the election of Trump confirmed my greatest fear: America is in deep trouble.

Of late, watching US politics from afar is much like watching Rome burn. To be clear, I have a vested interest in the sport. I teach a post-graduate course in political psychology at the University of Auckland, I am the lead editor of the forthcoming Cambridge Handbook of Political Psychology, and I research the psychology of voting behaviour. Keeping abreast of politics is, in many ways, my forte.

But seeing my friends and family suffer at the hands of a leader who, by most counts, has completely botched the response to the Covid-19 pandemic takes on additional meaning for me. As the number of infections continues to climb in the face of the scientific community’s increasingly desperate pleas to flatten the curve and wear a mask, I am continually confronted with the very real possibility that the next daily increase of ~80,000 people diagnosed with Covid-19 may include my whānau.

That’s not to say that the 80,000 new cases every day who are not friends and family don’t matter. They do. And I am hopeful that, on November 3, Trump will be confronted with a Democratic reckoning unseen since Franklin Delano Roosevelt​ unseated incumbent Herbert Hoover​ in the 1932 presidential election following the latter’s botched response to the Great Depression.

Supplied Dr Danny Osborne, an American expatriate and senior psychology lecturer, hopes to see the arc of the moral universe bend towards justice at this year’s US election.

Unfortunately, Trump’s seemingly inevitable electoral loss does little to fix the problem exposed by his four years in office. Much how a lingering cough is now the symptom of a potentially more troubling condition, Trump’s ascendency to the highest office of the land reflects a much more enduring – and sinister – problem with American democracy.

Indeed, the US has been crippled by an increasingly polarised two-party system that has gone largely unchecked for over 40 years. Work by the eminent political scientist Shanto Iyengar​ reveals a deeply divided electorate, particularly when it comes to feelings of warmth toward cross-partisans.

Although Americans’ feelings towards their own party have largely remained stable since the late 1970s, warmth towards the out-party – Republicans’ feelings of warmth towards Democrats, and vice versa – has declined precipitously in the decades since. Specifically, the gap between in-party and out-party warmth on a 100-point degree Fahrenheit scale was 23F in 1978, but a whopping 41F in 2016.

Looking at feelings towards the presidential candidates provides an even more unsettling trend – and one that has increased considerably since my personal political awakening (namely, the Bush administration). By 2016, feelings towards out-party candidates hit a nadir of 15F . On average, Republican voters rated their warmth towards Hillary Clinton, and Democratic voters rated their warmth towards Trump, around 15F on a 100-point scale. It’s hard to imagine feeling much colder towards an out-party candidate than this (though, mind you, data from 2020 is yet to be released)!

Although it is tempting to conclude that the movement has been from both sides of the aisle, data from VoteView, reported by the well-respected Washington Post, shows that, while it is true that Democrats elected to the House of Representatives have contributed to political polarisation by moving slightly to the left, much of the movement can be attributed to Republicans becoming increasingly conservative over time.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Dr Danny Osborne is optimistic America will rebuilt itself in time.

The 2020 Presidential Election largely reflects these dynamics. Democratic voters, faced with the most diverse set of presidential nominee hopefuls in US history (in terms of ideology, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation), nominated a 77-year-old white man. This was a moderate, middle of the road selection, particularly given the swathe of ideological possibilities running in the primaries.

In contrast, Republicans rallied behind a scandal-ridden candidate who, according to The Washington Post, has told over 22,000 lies since taking office. But he’s done so while advancing a hyper-partisan agenda that has yielded three Supreme Court Justice appointees, the last of whom was confirmed in just 30 days. The average time taken to appoint a Supreme Court Justice to her or his lifetime term (since 1975) is 67 days.

Like it or not, Trump will leave a lasting legacy in the US, and whatever happens on November 3 will do little to change this fact. But the last four years have exposed the frailties of partisanship and the dangers that lay in the wake for those who are left to pick up the pieces of this administration.

The once revered system of checks and balances that were painstakingly established by the founders of modern democracy lay in tatters as the likes of senators Mitch McConnell​ and Lindsey Graham​ feverishly packed the courts with conservative appointees, while simultaneously turning a blind eye to Trump’s seemingly countless misdeeds. What is left is a system whoseweaknesses have been exposed not just to Americans, but to the international community.

Although I am optimistic that America will rebuild itself from these ashes, it will take considerable time.

My greatest fears at the moment, however, focus on the coming days after the election, and whether or not those in the US can put their partisanship aside and let democracy decide who will carry the torch for the next four years – even if it is Trump.

As the great Martin Luther King Jr once said: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”. Let’s hope, not just for the sake of Americans who are enduring a leaderless fight through the pandemic, but for the entire international community, that this arc bends a little closer towards justice in the coming weeks.

Dr Danny Osborne is a senior lecturer in the School of Psychology at the University of Auckland and an American expat living in New Zealand.