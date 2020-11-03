Why I'm grateful I left the US before Election Day

OPINION: A few days before I fled California for New Zealand, I was enjoying a final swim in Lake Folsom. Slipping beneath the water’s surface was a precious respite from the late August heat. It had been about 35 degrees all month, with the occasional 40+ day. And it was a rare chance to catch up with a couple of friends – socially distanced – who I had last seen before we entered lockdown almost six months earlier.

But that joy was overlaid with a foreboding feeling. Because of the wildfire smoke in the air, we’d had to check air quality readings to see if it was even safe to be outside. The particulates from the smoke scattered the longer red and orange wavelengths, dimming the sun and creating a late-afternoon twilight. The red sky above the exposed granite walls of the drought-receding lake made our swimming cove feel like Mars.

Later, silhouetted by the setting sun behind Folsom Dam, I could see a guard tower at Folsom State Prison, then host to the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases in California, which eventually infected more than 1400 people. By then, one of my friends driving home from the lake was trapped in traffic, waiting for a wildfire that had ripped through a residential neighbourhood to jump the freeway, so she could continue her journey with flames on either side of her.

All of which is to say that life in Northern California was feeling apocalyptic in the weeks before our family returned to New Zealand in early September. And since then, it has only got worse. The week after we left, air quality got so bad there were days when it was unsafe to even open the windows, meaning that people who have been in lockdown with young children for six months couldn’t even take their sanity-saving walk around the block.

READ MORE:

* The joy of voting in a free and fair election

* US Election 2020: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Uncle Joe Biden, who outlasted them both

* Trump floats delaying US elections, but it won't happen



Last week a friend told my wife he was grateful she was no longer in Orangevale to see our street now covered in Trump lawn signs, and where there are now more and more Trump trucks on the road. These giant utes usually have two huge flags mounted on the back: a Trump 2020 banner and an American flag, although that flag is often the “thin blue line” version, which in these turbulent times is regarded as a pro-police, anti-Black Lives Matter symbol.

Despite being in strongly Democratic California, Orangevale is a pro-Trump suburb. I used to tell people that where we lived was politically purple but in 2016, our precinct went for Trump 52 per cent to 38 per cent for Hillary Clinton. A couple of blocks away, the neighbouring precinct was tied at 47 per cent. That polarisation and the divisiveness encouraged by Trump made for a fraught political environment even locally, fanned by campaigns of social media misinformation.

We often had our teens’ friends at our dinner table and nearly every one of them came from a Trump-supporting family. We heard a lot of absurd things from the mouths of this soon-to-be-adult slice of America as they sheepishly recited their parents’ views: Joe Biden is a paedophile; Barack Obama is not a US citizen; Covid-19 is a liberal media hoax; mask-wearing is a pointless denial of their liberty.

When my oldest son went to school visibly upset the day after the Christchurch mosque shootings, after having seen a stream of his friend being shot, another kid told him his pain was pointless as the shooting had been a hoax designed by liberals to strengthen gun control. If only! Instead, the tense political environment has caused a massive spike in gun sales, with Americans buying “15.1 million guns in the seven months this year from March through September, a 91 per cent leap from the same period in 2019,” as the New York Times reported.

AP Flags flying from one of the ubiquitous ‘Trump trucks’ outside a Donald Trump rally in Iowa on Sunday.

Anecdotally, those sales have spiked even sharper as the election draws closer, with people on both sides of the political divide convinced the “opposition” will refuse to accept the results of the election, no matter the outcome. According to a poll released on Wednesday, 87 per cent of California voters are concerned that many Americans won’t respect the outcome of the presidential election – and 88 per cent think violence is likely if the outcome is in dispute.

I have to admit that even though it was starkly obvious that returning to New Zealand was the best choice for our family, my journalist impulses sometimes overcame my dad impulses. I wanted to be in the streets of Sacramento on the night of November 3 to witness history, no matter how violently it might play out. But given those latest poll numbers, not to mention the 500 Covid-19 deaths in Sacramento County, I am beyond grateful that on November 4 I will wake up in the placid streets of Christchurch.

Alastair Paulin is a former Press news director and a dual NZ/US citizen who calls himself a Kiwifornian.