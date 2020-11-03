US election: America's got a bad case of leader envy

President Trump, campaigning in Wisconsin where COVID-19 cases are surging, says the pandemic is going away.

OPINION: America has a bad case of leader envy. Donald Trump has not only been a flop, not only been, according to polls the worst president in US history, he has actively betrayed the country. He has been a traitor.

Meanwhile, take New Zealand for example. In October 2017, the same year we got Trump, Jacinda Ardern became your youngest head of government in 161 years, pledged a government that was both “focused” and “empathetic”, two concepts utterly unfamiliar to Trump, eight months later gave birth to a daughter, and within three years was viewed as one of the most successful leaders in the world, having managed a mass shooting, an earthquake, the Covid pandemic, and presented and implemented an active legislative programme.

Ross D. Franklin/AP President Donald Trump could have avoided America’s high death toll from Covid had he listened to scientists and medical professionals, says David Rothkopf.

At the same time, Trump has obstructed justice, rewarded Russia for supporting his election, kow-towed to Vladimir Putin, put immigrant children in cages at our border, undercut the international system the US had been working for three-quarters of a century to help to build, gutted our environmental regulations, worked hand in glove with our gun lobby, supported white supremacists, been impeached, and failed to respond with either focus or compassion to the pandemic.

As a consequence, more than 230,000 Americans are dead of the disease, 9 million have had it, tens of millions are unemployed and today, months after New Zealand celebrated its genuine victory over the virus, the US is setting records with infections and there are estimates that by next spring 400,000-500,000 of us will have died from the virus.

This last catastrophe, worse than the toll of all our modern wars put together, was, as the New Zealand example demonstrates, totally avoidable had our president listened to scientists and medical professionals and encouraged sensible policies of mask wearing and social distancing while funding testing and tracing and the provision of proper supplies to hospitals.

But Trump felt this sort of activity would draw attention to the disease, that reporting data and being honest with the American people would undermine his chances at re-election. So, once again, he put himself first, ahead of the country, ahead of his oath of office; and the result has been the worst public health and economic crisis America has faced in a century.

Supplied Donald Trump’s collaboration with Russia is the most damaging of all the betrayals in the entire history of the US, says David Rothkopf.

But that betrayal was not, of course, his only one. Indeed, his presidency began with an original sin of publicly reaching out to America’s most notable adversary, our Cold War enemy of 75 years, Russia, for help in winning the election. Subsequent investigations have demonstrated that there were over 270 interactions between his team and the Russians, more than 40 meetings involving over 30 members of his campaign and family.

Those investigations have produced scores of indictments. They have made it clear that to hide his collaboration with the Russians he obstructed justice. He publicly rewarded Putin time and time again, pulling back from Syria, pulling out of a key nuclear deal, undermining the Nato alliance, attacking and discrediting the US intelligence community and the FBI.

His closest advisers, including both his campaign manager (now in jail) and his attorney (a likely targeted of future prosecution), actually had on their teams people who were active Russian spies.

In the entire history of the US, of all the betrayals that have occurred, it has been the most damaging. Not only was our national security compromised and not only did our national interests suffer, but in order to protect himself, Trump, working with a corrupted attorney-general and pliant US Senate majority, placed himself above and beyond the reach of the law.

And he has actively sought to undermine US democracy ever since – including dispatching federal forces against peaceful protesters and actively making it harder for voters – especially those of colour, those most likely to oppose this racist president – to cast their ballots.

What is worse, there is still perhaps a chance on Wednesday (NZ time) that the US may re-elect this traitor. This will no doubt lead to massive applications by US citizens to move to New Zealand.

Americans are not such bad people. But it is clear that some of us – tens of millions of Americans – lack political judgment and have severely compromised values.

Perhaps that won’t happen. Perhaps we will come to our senses and take a better path.

Andrew Harnik/AP Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be a competent, sensible and compassionate leader.

Former vice-president Joe Biden leads in the polls. He would be a competent, sensible, and yes, a compassionate and focused leader. But, given that he is running against a corrupt, unfit, misogynist, racist, incompetent, ignorant, traitor, he has not even had to focus very hard on those things. Biden’s campaign has instead really turned on one fact: He is a decent human being.

Amazing as it may be, in the United States right now, that may well be enough. It would certainly be a respite from the horror show of the past four years. It may not have our leaders leading the world as New Zealand’s prime minister is.

But it is a step back toward the civilised world and toward an era in which the United States may one day aspire to the kind of Kiwi wisdom and judgment that would really return it to the path to greatness and playing a constructive role in the global community of nations.

David Rothkopf is an author and commentator on politics and international affairs, and host of the Deep State Radio podcast. His latest book is Traitor: A History of Betraying America from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump.