US election 2020: American Ambassador Scott Brown reacts as results come in

“Enjoy your election America,” were the words a Wellington man wrote outside Courtenay Place’s Lulu Bar in blue chalk as a watch party hosted by the United States Embassy went underway inside.

Scott Brown, ambassador to the US for New Zealand, who was at the capital event on Wednesday evening before jetting away to Auckland, said early in the evening that it looked like it could be quite a wait before the full election results were known.

“No-one’s shedding any tears, there're no surprises that I’m seeing at all. I think [Donald Trump’s] going to win Florida, it’s really just a matter of time,” he said of Trump’s lead in the state early Wednesday evening.

Brown said it was likely to come down to Pennsylvania, which has been described as a pivotal state in the election. That wait could be a week or two, Brown said. However, the Senate would be known.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown and the US Embassy held an election party at Lulu Bar on Courtenay Place in Wellington.

Meanwhile, the mood on Wednesday at the Democrats Abroad watch party in Wellington, at The Green Man Pub on Victoria St, was “a little anxious and nervous”, said Dawn Dromgool, the treasurer and New Zealand secretary of the group.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Dromgool said early Wednesday evening. “It’s going to come to Pennsylvania. We [had] good hope on Texas, but it doesn’t look [like it's going] that way.”

Many non-ballot votes had not been counted, and she expected those to make a difference. Dromgool was confident that Joe Biden, the democrat candidate, would win the popular vote. But whether he would win the Electoral College was another matter.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brown said the full results may not be known for a week depending on how Pennsylvania votes.

Liquor was flowing as the results continued to flow in. “There’s a lot of that.”

Back at Lulu Bar, about 150 people – approximately the same number at the Democrats Abroad party – had gathered.

Alongside Brown, who was there with his wife Gail Huff, there were a range of New Zealand politicians as well as a large media presence. Many people were on their phones and checking live updates as results continued to drip-feed in.

Diplomats were among those who nibbled nervously on Philly cheese-steak, pumpkin pie with cream, fried chicken and waffles, pulled pork sliders and apple pie.

Perhaps bizarrely were giant cut-outs not only of Biden and Trump, but KISS members Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Brown pictured with cut-outs of Trump and Biden.

Brown said the likely wait for full results was something Americans were “used to”, having done the same thing in the year 2000 with George Bush and Al Gore. “[There’s] certainly plenty of time.”

Brown said depending on who got the presidency would likely not affect the NZ-US relationship “at all”.

“I would hope that New Zealand would continue to focus on China, and make sure that they follow the rules ... when it comes to intellectual property, trade and a whole host of things – that’s my only area of concern right now.”

A new government was due to be sworn in on Friday, and it was up to it what its priorities were, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff An Electoral College map at the watch party at Lulu Bar.

“[We have] long and strong shared common values [that we’ve] had since the Treaty of Waitangi signing and even before that with the whalers that used to come from my home state, Massachusetts, that used to hunt and trade here.

“I’m just happy that people have come out ... I’m not really happy or sad, I'm just really excited that the engagement back home is off the charts ... The votes and the voters have said ‘this is an important election, we’re going to get involved’.”

On allegations of voter suppression, Brown said: “No disrespect, I don’t see it. I think it’s voter celebration quite frankly.”