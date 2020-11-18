US President Donald Trump inquires about attacking Iran's growing nuclear stockpile

US President Donald Trump was reportedly looking into attacking Iran over its growing nuclear stockpile.

According to the New York Times, four current and former officials spoke of the discussion between the president and senior advisors in the Oval Office last week.

Trump reportedly asked about his options for taking action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the next few weeks.

His advisors, which included Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting defence secretary Christopher Miller, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, warned against any missile or cyber attacks as there was a risk of military escalation.

The New York Times reported the meeting ended with no planned missile strike, but Trump may look for alternative ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, such as Iraqi militias.

The inquiry came after the United Nations watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium at an undeclared site grew to 2442.9kg​ in November. This is 12 times larger than what is permitted under the nuclear accord that Trump abandoned two years into his presidential term.

Iran also abandoned the agreement after a US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani in January.

The accord allows the production of up to 300kg​ of enriched uranium in UF6​ compound form – equivalent to 202.8kg​ of uranium. This kind of low-enriched uranium can be used to make fuel for power plants.

Iran insists the nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA said the reasoning for the stockpile was not credible. The site of the stockpile has not been released.

The IAEA is also analysing samples from two suspected former nuclear sites they gained access to in September.

The White House is yet to comment on the meeting.

The Iran nuclear deal – officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – was drawn up in 2015 under the leadership of former US President Barack Obama. The accord blocked Tehran from having enough material to build an atomic weapon.

Trump labelled the agreement “poorly negotiated” that would still allow Iran to be on the brink of a nuclear breakout, even if they comply.

"In just a short period of time, the world's leading state-sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons,” he said at the time.

This claim was unsupported by intelligence, as Iran was thought to be just months away from a bomb when the deal came into effect.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani called on President-elect Joe Biden to “compensate for past mistakes” by returning to the accord.

Biden has indicated he wants America to rejoin the nuclear deal, and offered Iran a “credible path back to diplomacy”.