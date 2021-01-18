Biden inauguration: Scenes at Capitol 'wild', Auckland-born photojournalist says

High fences with razor wire and a 25,000-strong National Guard are scenes Graeme Jennings has never experienced in his 10 years photographing Capitol Hill – until now.

The Auckland-born photojournalist has been living and working in Washington DC since 2008 and has covered politics since Barack Obama was in administration.

That was nothing compared to the protests, riots and violence Jennings, from Mt Eden, has experienced in the past four years while Donald Trump was president.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner Police were using tear-gas and pepper spray on protester during the Capitol siege on January 6.

It has been a “whirlwind” since 2016, he said.

Just in the past year, Jennings has covered Trump’s first impeachment hearing, Covid-19 protests, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Trump supporter marches.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner Auckland-born photojournalist Graeme Jennings has been working in Washington DC for about 10 years.

Most recently, Jennings – who works for political magazine Washington Examiner – was on the ground, photographing the Capitol siege on January 6.

Jennings told Stuff he had been in the chamber at the Capitol the entire day as ballots were being counted for all states.

He had just left to file his photos to the magazine when his colleague told him protesters outside were coming up the west side of the Capitol and were climbing on the inauguration stage.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner Protesters raise a flag outside the Capitol building.

“I basically just ran outside and just hop-footed it over to the west-side of the Capitol and I just saw this massive mob of people getting tear-gassed,” Jennings said.

“A lot of us were predicting there would be a bit of violence, but we didn’t predict anything like what happened.”

Jennings said he saw the mob attacking a line of police, throwing anything they could find at them – including scaffolding.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner A razor wire fence surrounds the United States Capitol.

He said there was “no way” there were enough police at the scene, and they were “just completely overrun”.

“It was probably one of the craziest things I have ever seen. I’ve seen some crazy things but the only way I could describe it is psychotic.”

Jennings is currently preparing to cover Joe Biden’s inauguration – something he called “really surreal”.

He has covered Obama’s second inauguration and Trump’s inauguration but said this is going to be very different.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner A 25,000-strong National Guard is in Washington DC ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Most of Washington DC is shut down, Jennings said, and there is a 25,000-strong National Guard in the city.

“That’s actually more than Afghanistan and Iraq put together. It’s wild.”

People have been asked to stay at home and watch the inauguration from there because there will be no public access at all, he said.

Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner Graeme Jennings said police were “overrun” during the Capitol siege.

“It will be very odd. The whole Capitol is surrounded by a giant fence with razor wire. I never thought this would happen.”

For now, Jennings is trying to get some rest before the big day on Thursday (New Zealand Time).

He has been walking around the city as much as he can, photographing the huge military and police presence.

He is also preparing to be Covid tested again to be allowed into the Capitol, given the virus was “absolutely rampant” in the states.

“I’ve lost count how many coronavirus tests I’ve had to do.”