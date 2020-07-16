State governor contracts coronavirus, White House has 'zero concerns' over Donald Trump interaction

The White House says it has "zero concerns" that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, interacted with United States president Donald Trump at a June campaign rally.

Trump is tested every day, a White House official told McClatchy.

"That would be the longest incubation period in history. We have zero concerns about that interaction," the official said.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20 that Stitt attended. Neither of the men wore masks. At least nine Trump campaign aides who were in Oklahoma tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, a fundraising official with the campaign and the girlfriend of the president's eldest son.

READ MORE:

* US health official says Trump rally 'likely' fuelled surge in coronavirus cases

* Donald Trump's Mt. Rushmore speech flouts virus rules, pushes racial division

* Donald Trump's anger over small rally underscores campaign problems

* Donald Trump: TikTok teens say they ruined US president's campaign rally



Stitt was also at the White House on June 18 attending an event with the president.

Patrick Semansky/AP Donald Trump’s June rally has been linked to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Republican governor said at a news conference on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time), where he announced his Covid-19 diagnosis, that he did not believe he caught the virus at the president's rally, which took place more than three weeks ago.

"I don't think there was any way it was at the president's rally," Stitt said. "It was too long ago for it to be dormant, based on the science."

A Trump campaign official similarly told McClatchy that the rally took place too long ago for the president to be in danger of testing positive for the virus from that interaction.

"Current CDC guidance recommends 14 days of quarantine after an individual believes they may have been in prolonged contact with someone who has coronavirus. The Tulsa rally was 25 days ago so to try and tie the two together is ridiculous," the official said.