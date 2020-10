Covid-19: US President Donald Trump's message to supporters before heading to hospital with virus

President Donald Trump has thanked his supporters for their well wishes in a short video before being taken to a US military hospital with Covid-19.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I think I’m doing very well... but we’re going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well. Thank you very much, I appreciate it,” he said.

President Trump appeared in public Friday evening (local time) for the first time since being stricken by Covid-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Trump walked out of the White House and gave a thumbs-up but did not speak. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.

US President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting Covid-19, the White House has announced.

The White House official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier on Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 after revealing on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs Trump were quarantining.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington.

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP The helicopter that will carry Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the US government.

Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had travelled with him during the week had tested positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. "We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The First Lady has confirmed she's experiencing mild symptoms of the virus as well.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health," his spokesman said.

Trump’s 2020 election rival, Democrat Joe Biden, has also tested negative for the virus.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test. Officials with the White House Medical Unit were still in the process of tracing the president's contacts, the official said.

Trump was considering how he might address the nation or otherwise communicate with the American people Friday, the official added.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. He is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The diagnosis marks a devastating blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them. In the best of cases, if he develops no symptoms, which can include fever, cough and breathing trouble, it will likely force him off the campaign trail just weeks before the election and puts his participation in the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, into doubt.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic has already been a major flashpoint in his race against Democrat Joe Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware because of the virus. Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with small, socially distanced crowds. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night’s debate.

AP US President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing masks, just days before he, First Lady Melania Trump and Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19.

“I don’t wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

In a tweet Friday morning, Biden said he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband tweeted similar sentiments.

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at the debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate, but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

World leaders offered the president and first family their best wishes after their diagnosis, as governments used their case as a reminder for their citizens to wear masks and practice social distancing measures.

On Friday, Trump had been scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing, attend a fundraiser and hold another campaign rally in Sanford, Florida. But just after 1 am (local time), the White House released a revised schedule with only one event: a phone call on “Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

Trump's announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of his most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, the person said.

Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to that rally and had accompanied the president to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. The Trump contingent removed their masks during the debate, in violation of the venue rules.

Multiple White House staffers have previously tested positive for the virus, including Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and one of the president’s personal valets. An RNC official confirmed Friday that Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel learned she had tested positive Wednesday afternoon. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday and did not attend the debate.

Andrew Harnik/AP Hope Hicks, centre, travelled with the president multiple times this week.

But Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable, even after White House staff and allies were exposed and sickened. Since the coronavirus emerged earlier this year, Trump has refused to abide by basic public health guidelines – including those issued by his own administration – such as wearing face coverings in public and practising social distancing. Instead, he has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of often mask-less supporters.

“I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May.

The news was sure to rattle an already shaken nation still grappling with how to safely reopen the economy without driving virus transmission. The White House has access to near-unlimited resources, including a constant supply of quick-result tests, and still failed to keep the president safe, raising questions about how the rest of the country will be able to protect its workers, students and the public as businesses and schools reopen. US stock futures fell on the news of Trump's diagnosis.

Susan Walsh/AP Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for Covid-19 in July.

Questions remain about why it took so long for Trump to be tested and why he and his aides continued to come to work and travel after Hicks fell ill. Trump travelled to New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser, potentially exposing attendees to the virus. Trump's social media director Dan Scavino and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who were originally set to join him on the trip, were replaced at the last minute by other aides.

McEnany briefed the press Thursday morning while Hicks was presumed to have the virus, but offered no public word on the case close to the president.

It is unclear where the Trumps and Hicks may have caught the virus, but in his Fox interview, Trump seemed to suggest it may have been spread by someone in the military or law enforcement.

“It’s very, very hard when you are with people from the military or from law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you,” he said, “because we really have done a good job for them. And you get close. And things happen.”

Several members of Trump's Cabinet were undergoing testing for Covid-19 Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the fourth in line to the presidency, tested negative shortly before he landed in Croatia. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also tested negative, while Attorney General William Barr was to undergo a test Friday morning.

The president's youngest son, Barron, “tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman.

Carolyn Kaster/AP US President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he and first lady Melania Trump walk to Air Force One earlier in the week. On Friday evening (NZT) both him and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House began instituting a daily testing regimen for the president’s senior aides after earlier positive cases close to the president. Anyone in close proximity to the president or vice president is also tested every day, including reporters.

Yet since the early days of the pandemic, experts have questioned the health and safety protocols at the White House and asked why more wasn’t being done to protect the commander in chief. Trump continued to shake hands with visitors long after public health officials were warning against it, and he initially resisted being tested.

The White House had required aides to wear face coverings in the West Wing this spring, but that policy has gone unenforced for weeks and most aides near the president have made a habit of not wearing masks. On Friday after Trump's test, West Wing workers were complying with the policy once again.

Trump is far from the first world leader to test positive for the virus, which previously infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalised last month while fighting what he called a “hellish” case of Covid-19.

Stefan Rousseau/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent time in intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

While there is currently no indication that Trump is seriously ill, the positive test raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to illness.

The Constitution’s 25th Amendment spells out the procedures under which the president can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the presidency. If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat. Pence would serve as acting president until Trump transmitted “a written declaration to the contrary.”

The vice president and a majority of either the Cabinet or another body established by law can also declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, in which case Pence would “immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President” until Trump could provide a written declaration to the contrary.