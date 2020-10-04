Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie hospitalised with 'mild' virus symptoms

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie tweeted on Saturday (local time) that he's checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie said that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Centre Saturday afternoon. He said he's only experiencing mild symptoms.

Julio Cortez/AP Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who helped US President Trump prepare for last week’s debate with Joe Biden has been hospitalised with mild symptoms after testing positive to Covid-19.

“Due to my history of asthma, we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he tweeted.

Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump's inner circle.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Trump flown to hospital after coronavirus diagnosis, being treated with remdesivir

* Covid-19: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's coronavirus

* Covid-19: Former close Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

* Covid-19: Timeline of Trump's activities in week coronavirus hit home



Christie, Trump’s former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was on Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, Christie said “no one was wearing masks in the room” during Trump’s debate preparation with a group of around “five or six people” present during the time.

Christie had tweeted on Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not exhibiting any symptoms then.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have travelled with Trump or attended events with the president have contracted the virus over the last several days.