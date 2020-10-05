Covid-19: Experts criticise 'irresponsible' Donald Trump for leaving hospital to do drive-by for supporters

Medical experts are criticising US President Donald Trump as “insane” and “irresponsible” for leaving hospital and doing a surprise “drive-by” for his supporters, days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump briefly left hospital this morning to greet cheering supporters from his motorcade, despite the president's medical team confirming hours earlier that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days. But they also said he could be discharged as early as Monday (local time).

TonyPeltier/AP President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

At least one medical professional inside Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where Trump has been hospitalised since Friday evening, questioned why Trump would do something so risky for “political theatre”.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential drive-by just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre. This is insanity,” Dr James P Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, tweeted.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Joe Biden tests negative for third time after US debate, campaign says

* US President Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital in surprise drive-by visit for his supporters

* Was US President Donald Trump's hospital video edited to remove coughing?



“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of Covid-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” he wrote in another tweet.

Other medical experts have also condemned the US President for putting others’ health at risk and possibly causing a spread of the virus.

Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University school of medicine and health services, said in a tweet: “By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk.”

“In the hospital when we go into close contact with a Covid patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat. This is the height of irresponsibility.”

Saad B Omer, the director of Yale’s Institute for Global Health tweeted: “This is an individual with an active infection in close proximity with two other individuals, in a vehicle with closed windows, performing an optional task (masks help, but they are not an impenetrable force field).”

Yashar Ali, a journalist and former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer, also shared a text message he claimed was from a former Secret Service agent on Twitter.

“I am beside myself,” the message read.

“He is wilfully disregarding the health and safety of the agents around him. They have no choice as they will carry out their mission but if this is not a clear indication that he could give two s.... about their health and safety then I do not know what is.

“I remember a time when we used to judge protectees based on whether or not they travelled over the holidays, thus impacting the family lives of the agents. Now moving forward I guess the litmus test is whether or not the President will kill me.”

The press pool were not informed about the President leaving Walter Reed, leading to The White House Correspondents' Association blasting Trump in a statement.

"It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital – even briefly – amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing,” the statement said.

"Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health."

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement after the trip: "President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed."

Before his brief drive-by, Trump released a video on Twitter, telling his supporters he “gets it”.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid,” Trump said, standing in his hospital room. “I learned it by really going to school.”

Earlier in the day, Trump's doctors revealed they gave the president a steroid treatment typically only recommended for the very sick. But they sidestepped questions about exactly when Trump’s blood oxygen dropped – an episode they neglected to mention in multiple statements the day before – or whether lung scans showed any damage.

It was the second straight day of confusion and obfuscation from a White House already suffering from a credibility crisis. And it raised questions about whether the doctors treating the president were sharing accurate, timely information with the American public about the severity of his condition.

Pressed about conflicting information he and the White House released on Saturday, Navy commander Dr Sean Conley acknowledged that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president’s condition.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team, that the president, that his course of illness has had. Didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction,” Conley said. “And in doing so, came off like we’re trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he’s doing really well.”

Medical experts said Conley’s revelations raised new questions about how ill the president was and are hard to square with the doctor’s upbeat assessment and talk of a discharge.

- Stuff, additional reporting AP