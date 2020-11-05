The great divide widens as Trump shows he still has strong support in the US

Is Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jnr who he says he is, a man of Christian values and integrity?

OPINION: Without a doubt, the highlight of New Zealand’s election was the stunning defeat of Advance New Zealand.

Even the Legalise Cannabis party managed to beat Advance NZ co-leader, conspiracy spreader Billy Te Kahika, in the seat of Te Tai Tokerau. It was a resounding win for truth, reality and science against misinformation and fake news.

It’s reassuring to see that, as a country, we appear fairly united on what is reasonable discourse. There are debates about the place of hate speech within our ideals for free speech, but on the whole we agree on what is fact and what is fiction.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Police hold a line in front of supporters of President Donald Trump on Election Day in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sadly, the same cannot be said for the United States of America.

READ MORE:

* Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika quits party

* Election 2020: Te Tai Tokerau electorate debate

* Election 2020: Te Tai Tokerau candidates for local MP



Despite what can only be described as a truly horrendous and utterly incomprehensible four years in office, Donald Trump has maintained strong support in the US.

To be fair, he does not have majority support. He never did. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016. But his support is considerable and cannot be diminished; it has been enough to win at least once.

It has always been hard to fathom why Trump has such high support.

I was in the US, in the true blue state of Hawaii, just before the 2016 election. Driving around the islands, there were a few Make America Great Again flags and hoardings to be seen – and I laughed at them.

I thought Trump was a bit of a joke, maybe a bit of light entertainment during an otherwise bland election. For the past four years, I’ve still viewed him as a joke – but not one to laugh at.

This is, I admit, a harsh and unbecoming way to describe someone. But I make no apologies for using such language for a leader whose actions have led to the deaths of more than 230,000 people during the pandemic.

David Goldman/AP Lenore Kurek, centre, watches with fellow supporters of President Donald Trump as election results are broadcast at a party in Shelby, Michigan.

His government has effectively tortured South American children, whom it separates from their families and holds in cages, if they try to cross the US-Mexico border.

He may well have condemned future generations to climate hell, through active vandalism of our shared ecosystem. He has cut funding for climate research and cast doubt on the clear science, all while supporting oil, coal and gas.

For these reasons alone, I would consider that Trump has proven himself incompetent as “leader of the free world”. Let’s be honest, though, the US no longer holds that title.

Despite my concerns, millions of American voters showed their support for him last night. He had surprise wins, taking the hugely important swing state of Florida. He also held support in states ravaged by Covid-19.

Denise Cathey/AP Tito Mata wears a Biden-Harris campaign button pinned to his hat, as he campaigns for the Democrats.

At the time of writing, it was too close to call. This is not the column I expected to be writing. I thought we would see a clear and early victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

I made a similar mistake in 2016. I was a newbie to the newsroom, slinking around as an intern at Stuff. Being so junior, I didn’t have much to do, but I stayed around to watch until I thought it was getting a bit boring.

It seemed Clinton had an easy win. So I jumped into a friend’s car to head to a party, and by the time we arrived Trump had taken the lead.

Dragging myself back to work the next day, with glassy eyes and a bit of a headache, I had to re-check the news. Had it been real? Was Trump’s apparent victory an alcohol-induced dream? I couldn’t get my head around it.

Brynn Anderson/AP President Donald Trump has maintained support despite the Covid-19 pandemic spreading across the US.

The reason I couldn't predict it is plain and simple, but also deeply concerning. It shows how separated the world has become.

Cable news stations like Fox, but also others such as the Christian television channels, were the first to silo their audiences. Mark Zuckerberg finished the job with Facebook. Then the deep web, on sites such as 4Chan, started to really carve us apart.

This growing divide in public opinion, but also our difficulties communicating beyond our bubbles, is having dire effects.

With social media echo chambers, and an unquestioned president allowed to speak directly to supporters via Twitter and Fox News, many American voters are not able to access the full picture.

Yes, similar issues exist on the political left. However, I’m yet to see a progressive politician publicise their support for obvious fib and fairytale.

Matt Rourke/AP A protester holds a Q sign, showing support for the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, which fashions President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and government officials.

Even if Trump doesn’t take the presidency, others who are even more unattached from reality have been elected. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is an unashamed racist and believer of the QAnon conspiracy theories, won a US House seat representing a district of Georgia.

Social media is still relatively young, and the future of journalism – tasked with verifying and broadcasting fact – remains uncertain.

In another three or four years, will we be even more divided than we are today? Our ability in New Zealand to see reason cannot be taken for granted.

Glenn McConnell is a journalist and writes a fortnightly column for Stuff.