US Election 2020: Trump says he will fight election in Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump calls for voting to stop, and declares victory in the election based on incomplete results.

US President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning (local time) and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation''.

But there's no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger US election.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Donald Trump is going to the US Supreme Court over the election results.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states Trump needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

READ MORE:

* US election live: Donald Trump claims premature victory, threatens Supreme Court case to stop voting

* US Election: Joe Biden tells supporters to 'keep the faith', while Donald Trump predicts a 'big win'

* US Election: Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

* US Election: A long night, or more, before president is known



Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters.

He said: “We will win this and as far as I'm concerned we already have won it.”.

Trump says: “We'll be going to the US Supreme Court - we want all voting to stop.''

In fact, there is no more voting - just counting.

MORE SOON