Alison Mau: Don't panic, it's only democracy itself which hangs in the balance

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is confident of victory, but won't make any declaration until all the votes are tallied.

Wednesday, 5pm: If I was (half) expecting a re-run of 2016, this is not it. On this day and at this time four years ago I was drunk - ranting drunk, too. I don’t recommend binge drinking; whenever I do have a couple more than I should I’m known to mangle my sentence construction but never, ever am I pillow-throwing mad. Apart from that day.

By this point four years ago Trump had taken Florida. Florida was the shock clincher. It was too real, and yet unreal; the end of the argument and yet impossible to believe.

Once it really was all over, President Obama and Hilary Clinton gave public statements - Trump was owed an open mind and a chance to lead (Clinton) and we were all “rooting” for him to succeed (Obama). How quaint those words seem, now the United States is a shattered spectacle of division and enmity. Remember that wrinkle in time when some thought, once in the White House, Trump would drop his snake-oil schtick and become .. presidential? Where did they get that confidence from? After four weary years, we know he really is incompetent, a liar, unable to lead.

Wednesday, 6pm There’s new election lingo to note - the “blue mirages” and “red mirages” created by a hundred million early ballots. In some states they’re the first to be counted and in some they will be last and the result is a shifting picture of a vote that initially breaks for Biden or Trump, but will flip later on.

AP Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their second presidential debate in 2016. Although Clinton also led the polls and went on to lose, Biden’s lead is greater than hers was.

Arizona is the first to do so, according to early reports from, of all places, Fox News. The President is reportedly incandescent (orange fluorescent?) with rage and phones Rupert Murdoch to demand a retraction. He does not get one.

Wednesday, 7pm: No one has turned up to our election night open home, but I have none of the angst I might usually have (what a no-friends loser!) We are all too anxious, and instead everyone stays home, messaging reactions back and forth in a group thread. Much better than watching me wear a track in the living room rug. I am a frazzled caricature of anxiety; hair on end, obsessed, less than five hours sleep a night since the weekend. At 2am on Wednesday I FaceTimed my sister, who has lived in Manhattan for more than a decade. Happy election day, I said. She grimaced - our usual sisterly banter absent. How would she feel about another four years in Trump’s America? The question hung in the air but neither of us wished to answer.

Wednesday: Timings are getting fuzzy. Joe Biden calls for calm and patience, a job too big even for Saint Monica, let alone a mortal politician. A week ago I self-soothed by rewatching the 2012 election episodes of The Newsroom, where producer Jim Harper gets his states mixed up and calls Michigan early, watching in horror as the race tightens to mere hundreds of votes. His day is saved, of course (this being fiction) and Jeff Daniels as network anchor Will McAvoy calmly calls the Presidency for Obama, before midnight. There is no deranged orange man casting unfounded doubt on the democratic process. In the light of today’s events, it all seems ridiculously naive.

There is no Biden landslide. On TV3, Paul Henry says Democrats have again failed to truly understand Trump’s appeal in rural America. Who can argue? This is what the world now knows of America - it is more deeply divided even than in 2016.

Wednesday, 8pm: Trump has been expected in the White House’s East Room for what feels like hours. There are agonisingly slow minutes local coverage hosts must fill (every television presenter’s nightmare) and on TV3, they are understandably desperate; enough to resort to the reckons of Anthony Scaramucci. Like many Americans, particularly political pundits, ‘The Mooch’ talks a great game. His chutzpah fills the gap and is kind of soothing, until one of the hosts suggests he tell us, from his close knowledge of the man, what Trump is really like. Scaramucci knew Trump from the New York money scene a decade ago but as President? The fact that he was White House Communications Director for a single week is left aside, ignored like your drunk uncle at Christmas dinner.

AP Trump pumps his fist as America waits.

A burst water pipe interrupts vote counting in Georgia. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

Wednesday, just after 8pm: Trump appears and the ensuing rant both drips icicles of foreboding, and is boring as heck. Sniffing like a Hollywood cocaine tragic with a disintegrating septum, he whines and swings at democracy, hints the election has been stolen. Our group message thread gets livelier, with descriptors like toddler and numpty, and cruder, more accurate words I can’t list here.

TV One cuts Trump off to go to Location Location Location - a sound decision.

Wednesday, 11pm: Local coverage dribbles to a close; we call it a night. And sleep very unsoundly.

Thursday (all day): Biden takes Michigan. I refresh and refresh and refresh. By the time I leave the office, The New York Times still has Biden on 253 electoral college votes; other outlets have him closer to victory on 264. S Viewer numbers for Stuff’s live election coverage are huge and growing; New Zealand is mesmerised by the ever-so-slowly shifting sands.

Friday, 12.15pm: Time, schmime. What even is it? I lost my grip on that, maybe a day ago, a month? The constant refreshing for results (that never come) feels like a fool’s game; there is a more human story going on I’m in danger of missing as I peer at the graphs. Connected with the count but not the count itself - not the numbers, but the sheer bloody-minded commitment of the vote counters on East Coast and West, ignoring pressure and intimidation. Nevada Registrar Joe Gloria becomes a hero for his handling of the BBQ, Beer, Freedom-shirt ranting man. This must be the hardest job in the world right now.

AP People protest in support of counting all votes at the Clark County Election Department.

After tweeting furiously from the White House residence since election night, Trump is due back onstage.

Friday, 1.15pm: The cameras tune to the President, but this time his blatant nonsense forces three major networks to cut their coverage mid-speech. Anderson Cooper of CNN summarises: “That’s the President of the United States. That’s the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over.”

Friday, 1.30pm: Daughter paces in and out of the room reporting updates as I write - the race in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona is on a knife edge. CNN will not call Arizona as Biden’s 2 percent lead is narrowing. In Georgia it's a 0.1 percent difference.

Saturday, 1pm: I call my sister again. She is wary and won't join my blossoming convictions of a Biden win - all she'll say is "things look a little bit brighter today".