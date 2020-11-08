US Election Live: Joe Biden seeks to unify amid celebrations and protests around the US

21:52, Nov 08 2020

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House in the 2020 US election.

President-elect Joe Biden, right, on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left in Wilmington, Delaware.
Andrew Harnik/AP
President-elect Joe Biden, right, on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left in Wilmington, Delaware.

Stuff