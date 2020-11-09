US election: Trump family faces up to life after the White House

The Trump US presidency was a family affair. And as Donald Trump's star falls his children find their future uncertain too.

Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner were White House employees, senior advisers to the president, and come January, will be looking for new work.

Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House.

When Donald Trump assumed office he left his adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric, running the Trump Organisation. If Donald Trump decides to resume the reins of his business they may be less busy too.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that Donald Trump's exit will lead to the start of a Trump political dynasty.

His children have all been loyal throughout and could try to assume the mantle, running for the Republican nomination in 2024.

For some time it was assumed, including by Donald Trump himself, that if the Trump torch was to be passed, it would be to Ivanka Trump, 39, who would seek to become the first woman president.

But over the last four years, and particularly in the aftermath of the election, it is Donald Trump Jr, 42, who has emerged as his father's most likely political successor.

The most conservative of the Trump children, he has embraced, and amplified, the president's incendiary speaking style, calling for "total war" and a "fight to the death" over the election.

Evan Vucci/AP Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, listen to President Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally.

He is almost as popular with the "Trump base" as his father, and even more outspoken on Twitter. One Trump aide described Donald Trump Jr as the "emotional centre of the MAGA universe".

Political candidates usually release books ahead of runs. Donald Trump Jr has released two recently - Triggered and Liberal Privilege - attacking Democrats and political correctness, and portraying Joe Biden a "swamp monster".

When they took jobs in her father's administration Ivanka Trump, and Kushner, uprooted their lives with their three children, moving from New York to Washington, and renting a $5 million home around the corner from Barack and Michelle Obama.

Indications emanating from the White House are that they could return to their previous life living in Manhattan, with Ivanka Trump, 39, reinvigorating her lifestyle brand, and Kushner, 39, re-engaging in the property business.

Keith Srakocic/AP Ivanka Trump waves as President Donald Trump calls her onto stage at a campaign rally.

Ivanka Trump's fashion business could be turbocharged by her increased global fame, but in New York City the couple could find a chilly society welcome and party invitations drying up.

Two weeks ago they threatened to sue after billboard adverts went up in Times Square linking them to the country's coronavirus deaths.

A lawyer for the couple wrote to the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans responsible for the adverts, calling them "false, malicious and defamatory".

After leaving the White House Kushner, who invested much of his energy in the Trump administration's Middle East peace efforts, might be expected to continue working towards that goal in a private capacity.

Eric Trump, 36, Donald Trump's middle son, appears set to continue his role developing hotels, golf courses and apartment buildings.

His wife Lara became very involved in campaigning for her father-in-law and there has been speculation she could run for office.

The president's daughter Tiffany Trump, 27, graduated from law college in May but has not given an indication of her future plans.

Donald Trump's own future destination, along with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, 14, is unclear but would be expected to be Florida or New York.