Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser said on Thursday she was deposed for more than five hours by attorneys alleging the president's 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds – an inquiry Ivanka Trump claimed was a “waste of taxpayer dollars”.

The Washington DC attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit alleging the committee made more than $1.4 million (US$1 million) in improper payments to the president’s Washington DC hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than $1.4 million to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel as part of a scheme to “grossly overpay” for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process, the District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges.

Ivanka Trump, who was deposed on Tuesday, tweeted that she gave attorneys from the DC attorney general’s office an email she wrote on December 14, 2016, where she instructed the Trump hotel to charge a “fair market rate”, which she said the hotel did.

READ MORE:

* Trump's claims of vote rigging are all wrong

* US election: Trump's grievances feeding a menacing undertow

* Covid-19: Donald Trump 'livid' that US was not first country to approve Pfizer jab

* Ivanka Trump's political ambitions seek new home after the White House



“This ‘inquiry’ is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars,” she tweeted.

Her deposition on Tuesday was first reported by CNN.

As part of the suit, the attorneys have subpoenaed records from Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr, a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and others. Barrack was deposed last month.

Racine has accused the committee of misusing non-profit funds and co-ordinating with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Ivanka Trump has vehemently denied any misuse of donor funds.

“District law requires non-profits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies,” Racine has said.

“In this case, we are seeking to recover the non-profit funds that were improperly funnelled directly to the Trump family business.”

The committee raised an unprecedented $107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, but its spending has drawn continued scrutiny.

In a statement, Alan Garten with the Trump Organisation said that “Ms Trump’s only involvement was connecting the parties and instructing the hotel to charge a ‘fair market rate’, which the hotel did.”