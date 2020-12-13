US election: Trump may be down, but he's certainly not out

US President Donald Trump remained defiant on Saturday (Sunday NZT), despite the Supreme Court rejecting one of the last legal recourses the president has left to overturn the election result.

Time is running out for the Trump administration after a bid by Texas and 17 other Republican states to sue battleground states where Joe Biden won was thrown out by judges.

Trump himself called the case “the big one”.

America's electoral college meets on Monday in another step towards confirming Biden's comprehensive victory.

Trump had hoped the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, including three justices he appointed, would ride to his rescue.

But rounding on the bench yesterday, he tweeted: “The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States.”

Patrick Semansky/AP Donald Trump gestures to the thousands of supporters gathered in Washington DC for another "Stop the Steal” march.

He added: “All they were interested in is ‘standing’, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!”

With thousands of supporters gathering in Washington DC for another "Stop the Steal” march, he wrote: “We have just begun to fight.”

Rudy Giuliani, who led Trump's legal battle to quash the election result, said the president's team would attempt to rekindle the fight by taking the cases back to the lower courts. "We're not finished," he said. “Believe me.”

Bill Barr, the attorney general, also came under renewed attack from the president, triggering speculation he could soon be sacked.

Barr, who had already attracted Trump's ire by concluding there was no evidence of serious fraud in the election, further annoyed the president following reports he had chosen not to reveal details of a justice department investigation into Joe Biden's son Hunter ahead of election day.

Retweeting a call for Barr to be sacked, the president described the attorney general as "a big disappointment”.

The Trump legal team has indicated it is ready to push to overturn his election defeat up to the point when Biden is inaugurated next month.

Drew Angerer/TNS/Getty Images Rudy Giuliani, who led Trump's legal battle to quash the election result, says the president's team will attempt to rekindle the fight by taking the cases back to the lower courts.

A critical date in confirming the election result comes on Monday when electors, the handful of individuals in each state who officially nominate the president thanks to the electoral college system, gather to make that choice.

While it is theoretically possible for some to ignore voters in their states and select another candidate, such a move would be unprecedented and deeply controversial.

Therefore it is expected Biden will be picked. But Giuliani refuses to treat this as a formality, pinpointing two dates in January as more critical.

One is January 6, when Congress gathers effectively to ratify the result, and the other is January 20, the inauguration date specifically named in the US Constitution for when the defeated president leaves office.