US election protests descend into violence

Four people were stabbed and one shot in the stomach as violence flared in the early hours of Sunday (local time) following protests against the US election result.

Donald Trump flew over the protest in Washington DC in his helicopter as beneath him a crowd of around 15,000 men and women gathered, some masked, others waving flags and brandishing batons.

On Saturday morning he tweeted: “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (DC) for Stop the Steal. Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them!”

They listened to speakers including Mellissa Carone – Rudy Giuliani's star witness in the Michigan fraud case, who had to defend herself from accusations of being drunk during the hearing – and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, best known for insisting the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones was accused of inciting violence after declaring that Joe Biden “will be removed, one way or another”.

On Monday, the electors – the group of people who form the Electoral College – will meet in their respective states to declare the results of the presidential election, and Joe Biden will officially become president-elect.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP President Donald Trump supporters wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Saturday's protest in Washington DC – the second called by Trump supporters – was peaceful until the evening, when members of the far-Right Proud Boys group, wearing their distinctive yellow Gadsden flag banners, fought with counter-protesters dressed in black and wearing ski masks.

Earlier on Saturday, Enrique Tarrio, who heads the Proud Boys, was at the White House. He posted a photograph on his Parler social media account, captioned: “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location...”

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said Tarrio “was on a public White House Christmas tour” and had not been invited. Police did not enforce face mask rules or social distancing guidelines, even as the region faces an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Olympian/AP Police in Olympia declared a riot early Saturday afternoon and arrested at least one person as groups with different points of view held simultaneous protests.

Dozens of DC police officers have tested positive in the weeks since the last pro-Trump rally in November. As of Friday, 94 remained in quarantine.

As night fell, scuffles broke out as Black Lives Matter signs were burnt and riot police desperately tried to keep the two sides apart.

“Both sides of the aisle hate you now. Congratulations,” a Proud Boy shouted at the officers.

Fireworks were let off and people were pushed to the ground and stamped on. Four people were stabbed outside Harry's, a pro-Trump bar, suffering potentially life-threatening injuries, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the DC fire department.

It was not clear with which groups the attackers or the victims might have been affiliated. Four more people were taken to hospital, including two police officers, and 23 were arrested.

On the other side of the country, in Washington state, a person was shot on Saturday afternoon. A suspect was detained. In Sacramento, the California state capital, five police officers were injured and six people arrested.