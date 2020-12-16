Trump campaign asks supporters whether he should run in 2024

US President Donald Trump's campaign emailed supporters Tuesday night (local time) asking whether he should run again in 2024, but Trump has not conceded or admitted that he lost this year's election.

The email, which includes a link to a poll on their campaign website, claims falsely the "Radical Left STOLE this Election from" Trump.

"Rest assured, YOUR President will NEVER stop fighting for YOU and YOUR family. He will do whatever it takes to ensure America is put FIRST," the email says.

It continues: "which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question," regarding a run in 2024.

The president has repeatedly and erroneously claimed that he won the general election this year against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is now the President-elect.

On Monday, the 538 members of the Electoral College met to make their state results official. Biden won 306 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to clinch the White House, while Trump won 232.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky US President Donald Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden.

There has been no evidence the election was fraudulent, and almost all of the legal challenges presented by Trump's legal team, and some allies, have been dismissed by judges, including the US Supreme Court.

Once participants complete the "Yes" or "No" poll, they are then encouraged to contribute to the "Senate Runoff Election”.

Georgia's two senate runoffs will decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a potential tiebreaker.

Luis M. Alvarez Supporters of Donald Trump back the outgoing US president’s increasingly futile bid to remain in office.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany would not answer whether Biden had won the election during a White House briefing on Tuesday, saying: "I will leave that to the President, but he's still pursuing ongoing litigation at the moment for this election."

The 22nd Amendment states that presidents can serve no more than two terms, meaning Trump can run again in 2024, as some have reported he is considering, but would be unable to if he'd won this year's contest, as he currently is falsely claiming.

- USA Today