Donald Trump returns to Washington early in last-ditch bid to overturn Joe Biden victory

US President Donald Trump has made an early return to Washington to focus his energy on plans to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory next week, in a last-ditch attempt to alter the election's outcome.

Trump had been scheduled to attend his annual New Year's Eve black tie bash at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club, where 500 members have reportedly paid $1000 per ticket in the expectation of ringing in the new year with the president.

But Trump cut short his trip to return to the White House amid ongoing battles with Congress.

The schedule change came shortly after a Republican senator announced he would object to the formal certification of Biden's election win in Congress next week, forcing a debate on the issue.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he returns for a showdown.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump lashes out at 'weak and tired' Republican congressional leadership

* Partial US government shutdown looms amid stalled Covid-19 relief talks

* Trump campaign asks supporters whether he should run in 2024



Congress's certification of the electoral college vote, traditionally a mere formality, has taken on new significance this year as Trump, after losing numerous legal challenges to the result, began pressuring Republicans to contest Congress's certification of the results on January 6.

Trump has also called on his supporters to protest against the ceremony, tweeting this week: "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!"

Heeding Trump's call, Republican senator Josh Hawley announced he would challenge Biden's victory during the certification of the electoral college vote.

Patrick Semansky/AP Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they make a sudden return to the White House.

Hawley, who represents Missouri in the Senate, said he would object to the certification on behalf of the "millions of voters concerned about election integrity", despite no evidence of electoral fraud.

The move by Hawley, who is rumoured to be considering a presidential run in 2024, will not alter the outcome of the election but it could create an awkward scenario for many Republicans.

If Hawley and Republicans in the House of Representatives proceed with their plans to challenge the result, both chambers will be required to host lengthy debates on the results and then vote on the outcome.

The challenge is all but certain to fail, but it will force many of Trump's Republican allies in the Senate into an uncomfortable vote that could put them at odds with the president.

Sarah Silbiger/AP Trump has singled out the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, in attacks on his own party.

Jen Psaki, Biden's spokeswoman, dismissed the significance of the plans to contest the electoral college results, saying: "the American people spoke resoundingly in this election" and the role of Congress was "merely a formality".

"Regardless of whatever antics anyone is up to on January 6, president-elect Biden will be sworn in on the 20th," she added.

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, dealt a likely death blow to Trump's bid to increase coronavirus relief aid payments to Americans from $600 to $2000 by refusing to put the measure to a quick vote.

Evan Vucci/AP Congress's certification of the electoral college vote is traditionally just a formality.

Trump had lashed out at fellow Republicans who declined to back the increased payments for struggling Americans in recent days, accusing the party of having a "death wish" and singling out McConnell in particular.

McConnell, who has opposed the additional cost to the public purse, appeared to shrug off Trump's request, saying: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money."

The split among Republicans has been exacerbated by a second showdown over an effort in Congress to override Trump's veto of a defence policy bill.

The House of Representatives voted to overturn the veto on Monday, and it appears that enough Republicans in the Senate are prepared to join the measure to hand Trump the first veto override of his presidency.