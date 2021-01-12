US State Department investigates website 'prank' which states Donald Trump's term has ended

The US State Department is investigating what appears to be a “prank” after its website suggested President Donald Trump’s term ended January 11.

The change to the department’s bio page for Trump – which displayed the text “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00” – created an internet frenzy Monday (local time) afternoon.

Patrick Semansky/AP The US State Department is investigating what appears to be a prank, which suggests Trump’s term as president has already ended. (File photo)

Vice President Mike Pence's page reflected similar information: “Michael R. Pence's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22.”

The flub comes as Trump is under growing pressure to resign and as he faces a second impeachment after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC last week in a bid to halt the certification of Trump’s election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

US Department of State/Supplied Trump prank on US Department of State website

Two people familiar with the incident say the department is investigating exactly how it happened. While the department hasn’t ruled out the prospect that the entry was the work of a disgruntled employee, they have yet to reach any conclusions.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly.

The page has since been removed and replaced with a 404 error page which reads:

"We’re sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."

US lawmakers formally introduced a charge of impeachment against Trump on Monday, facing a single charge - "incitement of insurrection" - over the deadly riot at the US Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

The four-page impeachment bill draws from Trump's own false statements about his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden; his pressure on state officials in Georgia to "find" him more votes; and his White House rally ahead of the Capitol siege, in which he encouraged thousands of supporters to "fight like hell" before they stormed the building last week.

Lawmakers are set to vote mid-week.